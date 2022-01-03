Claire McCaskill: Trump’s staff ‘know how much he was enjoying the violence’

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and his initial warning to Trump about the virus.Jan. 5, 2022.
Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
Fury over the Oregon father who concluded his family's call with President Biden by saying "Let's go Brandon" is being mocked online, with critics pointing out there was little outrage when profane insults were aimed at former President Donald Trump. "OMG a guy was disrespectful to the president of the...
Fmr. federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland has a case for prosecuting Donald Trump for his role in January 6th insurrection.Dec. 24, 2021.
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Republican-controlled states would soon implement "vigilantism" laws to combat immigration that would empower citizens to round up people who look like "foreigners." During an appearance on "Deadline: White House," McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, based her claim on the argument that...
Days before the anniversary of the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol, former Trump aide Peter Navarro admitted to the plot to overturn the election on The Beat. His combative interview has made headlines around the globe, and even Trump ally Steve Bannon has weighed in, saying he and Navarro "are unreasonable" men. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the significance of Navarro's admission with former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery.Jan. 6, 2022.
President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague, co-authors of "The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It," discuss with Nicolle Wallace their new book which documents the efforts former President Trump and his allies made to overturn the 2020 election results.Jan. 7, 2022.
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will tell Americans that his predecessor, Donald Trump carries "singular responsibility" for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol when he marks the first anniversary of the assault on Thursday, the White House said. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, both...
Peter Navarro has long been a peculiar member of Donald Trump's team. Even the circumstances in which the conspiratorial economist joined the Republican's operation was odd. In 2016, then-candidate Trump directed Jared Kushner to help bolster his views on China. The son-in-law went to Amazon.com, was impressed by the title of a book Navarro wrote, and cold-called him. Navarro joined Team Trump as an economic adviser soon after.
The first anniversary of the invasion of the Capitol approaches, our cold civil war grows hotter by the day, and the numbers tell the story. A majority of Republicans view the attack as a defense of freedom (56%) and just under half (47%) cast it as an act of patriotism. For good measure, one in six Americans approve of the events of 6 January 2021, including nearly a quarter of Republicans.
Rep. Liz Cheney says presidential daughter Ivanka Trump twice urged former President Trump to do something to stop the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The new details from the Wyoming Republican lawmaker regarding Ms. Trump‘s actions on that day indicate the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is unearthing information despite the fact that some of Mr. Trump‘s closest allies have heeded the former president’s demand that they refuse to cooperate with the probe.
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, co-authors of “Peril,” join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the way Mike Pence “resisted Trump for the first time” during the Trump presidency on January 6, 2021, and how that decision by Pence impacted the harrowing events on that day.Jan. 7, 2022.
The New York Attorney General has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as part of the money probe into the Trump Organization. Trump’s children are not expected to comply with the subpoenas. Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss.Jan. 4, 2022.
