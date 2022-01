As of Jan. 4, 96,509 Fort Bend County residents are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. According to the COVID-19 data dashboard from Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, over the last week on days in which new cases were recorded—Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 2—there were 5,292 new coronavirus cases in Fort Bend County. Compared to the previous coronavirus case count update from Community Impact Newspaper, which covered a full seven-day period from Dec. 7-15 that saw 966 new cases, the county has seen a nearly 448% surge in cases week over week.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO