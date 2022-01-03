The PTSD treatment that experts say was hiding in plain sight

For people with post-traumatic stress disorder, recalling memories of physical or sexual assault, combat, or disaster-related events can induce intense anxiety or panic attacks as well as debilitating flashbacks. In the U.S., about 7% of people suffer from PTSD and lose an average of about four working days each month...
More U.S. service members have died by suicide since the War on Terror began than those who died fighting in it. Now, a pain treatment that’s been around for almost 100 years is revolutionizing the treatment of veterans dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). For years, the WRAL...
Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
You enter a relationship because you are in love, and you want to be in love. No one would decide to be in a relationship if they knew they would be in an abusive one. No one deserves to be in a destructive relationship, but it’s more common than we think.
Narcissism is extreme self-involvement to the degree that it makes a person ignore the needs of those around them. While everyone may show occasional narcissistic behavior, true narcissists frequently disregard others or their feelings. They also do not understand the effect that their behavior has on other people. Narcissistic abuse...
ALZHEIMER'S is a devastating condition for those who have it and their families. But experts have warned that there is one warning sign that could double your risk of the condition. Alzheimer's is a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. The disease progresses...
Mothers experience challenges in life just like everyone else, and sometimes those challenges include living with symptoms of a personality disorder. Not everyone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) experiences the same symptoms or symptoms with the same intensity. The same goes for a mother who may live with this condition.
Emotionally unavailable people may make you feel on edge because they don't get back to you right away and send mixed messages. Emotionally unavailable people may have trouble committing to plans and not show enthusiasm.
You don't need to grow up in a perfect family to be emotionally happy and healthy, but your family must be "good enough." People who grew up in emotionally neglectful families may sense that something is wrong in their families but have no idea what it is. If your family...
When my older brother died, the first thing I thought about was work. I had just moved to New York from London, so my family had to break the news over the phone, grappling with my grief while still sucker-punched by their own. But if you had asked me at that moment, I would have told you there was no grief.
It can be hard to explain narcissistic abuse to someone who has never experienced it. People will have trouble understanding why you stayed after the abuse started or how you got into that situation in the first place. Even though you are the victim, some people may blame you or...
Skin cancer is currently the most common type of cancer within the United States. Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer; however, it is less common than most other types of skin cancer. While factors such as genetics, race, and age play a part– anyone is at risk of developing the disease. It is therefore important that preventative measures are taken at all times and that overexposure to ultraviolet rays is avoided.
Symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can have a significant effect on your daily life. They usually appear within the first month of a traumatic event. However, in a small percentage of cases, symptoms may not appear for months or even years. Some people with PTSD have long periods when...
Sore throat appears to be a common, early symptom of an Omicron infection. Patients in South Africa, the UK, and the US reported scratchy throats prior to other symptoms. Omicron could infect the throat before the nose, unlike other variants, some experts say. At the end of December, Dr. Jorge...
Comments / 0