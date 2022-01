Since having an extended pause around Christmas, the Devils have looked like a little bit of a different team than the one that went spiraling into that break. The offense has awoken and the team has found some of the resilient spirit that they had shown earlier in the season. They’ve even overcome pretty questionable goaltending (save a strong performance from Blackwood last night) to push their way to four wins in five games coming out of the break. The team as a whole has looked better in general, including a miraculously semi-competent-looking power play over these past couple of weeks. One player has stood above all others for the Devils, though, and that player is their 2019 first-overall pick, Jack Hughes.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO