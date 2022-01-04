ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Oral-B iO10 electric toothbrush packs smart tools for personalized brushing

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AsbW_0dbw60vX00

Oral-B has expanded its iO electric toothbrush line with the iO4, iO5, and iO10 with iOSense. The latter model is the most notable of the new line, adding in connected tech that, Oral-B claims, helps users better monitor and control their oral health using things like live coaching and a brushing timer. The new iO toothbrushes were introduced as part of Oral-B’s CES 2022 offerings.

Oral-B

The Oral-B iO electric toothbrush product line aims to build upon traditional, ordinary electric toothbrushes by adding in a number of smart features. The iO10, in particular, is the line’s top model with support for the company’s iOSense tech via the iOSense Charger.

According to Oral-B, its iOSense Charger offers real-time “coaching” on brushing pressure, duration, and coverage — this, the company notes, eliminates the need to take your smartphone into the bathroom while brushing. The charger’s timer allows the user to make sure they brush for a full two minutes, plus the device has a built-in clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WcZD_0dbw60vX00
Oral-B

The user’s brushing data is shuttled to the product’s companion app so that users can view information on their “brushing habits,” Oral-B explains. That aside, the iO10 model also includes seven cleaning modes for what the company describes as a personalized brushing experience.

Oral-B has also expanded the line with its new iO4 and iO5 electric toothbrush models; both versions offer more than one brushing mode, an LED in the handle that shows when the toothbrush needs a refill, and a two-minute brushing “celebration” alert in the form of a rainbow. Only the iO5 model can sync with the Oral-B companion mobile app, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXS5h_0dbw60vX00
Oral-B

In addition to its new electric toothbrushes, Oral-B has also announced a new partnership with teledentistry company Grin for remote oral health appointments. Key to this platform is a “scope” that consumers can attach to their smartphones, enabling them to capture images of their teeth that are sent to their dentists for review.

The particular ways in which these two companies will work together aren’t clear. Oral-B notes that under this partnership, dentists/orthodontists will be able to “virtually recommend the oral care products and behaviors that patients need,” seeming to indicate the arrangement may involve Grin recommending Oral-B products.

The company goes on to say that it and Grin will also “reveal innovations” related to consumer oral at-home health “over the coming months.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bxj7p_0dbw60vX00
Oral B

As for the newly unveiled iO toothbrushes, Oral-B plans to show them off at CES 2022 this month. The company has launched a “VIP list” for consumers who want to get the iO10 model, though pricing information isn’t yet available. The iO4 and iO5 models, meanwhile, are earmarked for launch in the US at some point in the near future with the price listed only as “less than $100.”

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Kohler brings an auto-filling tub and a smart water leak system to CES 2022

It’s probably fair to say that, when Kohler first appeared at CES, some questioned a brand best associated with faucets and tubs being at the huge international tech show. Now, in its fifth year at the Las Vegas event, it’s also fair to say that the smart home world is one of the most important at CES. With the pandemic … Continue reading
LIFESTYLE
SlashGear

Coway’s smart mattress swaps springs for IoT air pockets

If there’s one thing the past two years has taught us, it’s to appreciate the things that we can’t necessarily see, and that includes the air we’re breathing and the quality of the sleep we’re getting. Coway’s CES 2022 offerings focus on both, with the company’s first connected smart mattress and a new decor-friendly purifier that packs a good reason why you might want to leave it out on a desk or table.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Toothbrush#Toothbrushes#Oral B#Brushing#Io10
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hide all the ugly power cords around your home with this $21 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There's nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they're all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn't make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
The Independent

9 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white

The toothbrush has come a long way since it was electrified. Currently, there is a dizzying array of technologies loaded into the humble handheld and they come packed full of patents, which have resulted in turning the act of buying a toothbrush into a serious investment.Many are now connected, turning them into “smart” brushes that can provide helpful feedback about how efficient your time in front of the bathroom mirror has been, but this has really pushed up the prices of these brushes.The language manufacturers use can be a little confusing, from micro-vibrations to sonic pulses, but what really matters...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

CES 2022: Roborock's new dream machine mops, vacuums and cleans itself. But there's one huge catch

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. What's even more useful than a robot vacuum and mop that cleans itself? How about one that senses carpets, too. That's exactly what the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra does. Announced at CES 2022, this $1,400 product represents the current pinnacle of automated floor care -- at least on paper.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Bob the tabletop dishwasher is eco-friendly and customizable, too

CES 2022 has been filled with tons of computing gear and gadgets to clutter our houses — but what about tech to clean it up? That’s where Bob comes in. Bob is a compact dishwasher that isn’t trying to be anything more than it is. The Daan Tech creation is intelligent, yes, but it’s not “smart” as in voice-activated and app-connected. Its most important features are really just innovations that make it stand out from your traditional dishwasher — like 24 color combinations and using barely any water.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Withings announces new Body Scan smart scale with integrated ECG

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Ahead of CES 2022, the Withings Body Scan has debuted, allowing users to monitor segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age with Apple Health integrations.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Oral-B iO Series 10 toothbrush with iO Sense Technology provides live brushing guidance

Give your teeth the clean they deserve with the Oral-B iO Series 10 toothbrush with iO Sense. This bathroom gadget gets your pearly whites sparkling thanks to its iO Sense Technology. It guides your pressure, placement, and pace as you brush for a clean that’s customized to you. What’s more, the round brush cleans your teeth with mico-vibrating bristles and an oscillating movement. And to ensure you aren’t brushing with too much pressure, a Smart Pressure Sensor shines red when it detects overbrushing and green when everything’s alright. Also, with 7 Smart Brushing Modes, you can choose the cleaning session you want, from Daily to Whiten. Even better, the magnetic charger restores the battery to 100% in about 3 hours. Take your brushing game up a notch with this high-tech electric toothbrush.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy