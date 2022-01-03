Nina Mata, 1951-2021

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Barack Obama commemorated the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday as a man “who got things done,” as Democratic leaders gathered from around the country to recall Reid - often laughingly — as a man whose impatience for pleasantries was part of a drive to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.
Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
Battle lines appear to be tightening over Russia's potential invasion into neighboring Ukraine — and NATO and other European leaders are pleading for diplomacy ahead of face-to-face talks between the U.S. and Russia in Geneva next week. The White House is pushing back against a report that said the...
Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican and a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on Saturday announced he will run for reelection in 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Thune said he is “uniquely positioned” to serve South Dakota and be “a strong...
A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
