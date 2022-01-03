NHL Still Has Covid Issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson tweeted Thursday he will return to the Spartans’ team this fall. It will be his fifth season. Henderson is a team captain and was named third team all Big Ten despite the MSU pass defense ending the season ranked the lowest of the NCAA division one schools.
The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
It appears that Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields' season might be over. The Bears announced on Thursday that Fields has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was not immediately clear whether Fields was placed on the COVID list due to a positive test or as a close contact, but either way, he seems unlikely to suit up for the team's Week 18 game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings.
A surprising move back to the Czech Republic and to the Czech League, where he’s totaled 17 goals and 33 points through his first 34 games for Olomouc HC, has clearly been good to ex-Bruins center David Krejci. But even with that success, and a major time difference when...
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a rare trade on Wednesday as the two teams swapped forwards. Sam Lafferty heads to the windy city, while the Penguins acquire Alex Nylander in the one-for-one deal. While it’s not the blockbuster move fan bases crave, this subtle trade is a great gamble for the Penguins and one that could very easily pay off.
The wife of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau took to Twitter to share that the couple’s 12-year-old son, Brody, was “almost kidnapped” on Wednesday during a family trip. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot,” Christina Marleau wrote...
CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
The time finally has come for Matt Boldy, and it would be hard to script it any better. Boldy, who is from Millis, Mass. and played two seasons at Boston College, is set to make his NHL debut Thursday night against his hometown Boston Bruins as they host the Minnesota Wild. The 20-year-old was drafted 12th overall by the Wild in 2019.
Backup goalie Casey DeSmith didn’t play well for the second game in a row, but this time Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan could go to Tristan Jarry in relief. Jarry stopped all 13 shots. Sidney Crosby was flying, and linemates Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel kept up the pace.
The NHL Trade Deadline isn’t until March 21, but that doesn’t mean the Bruins shouldn’t be thinking about it. For one, Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk reportedly requested a trade almost a month ago. Since then, so has forward Zach Senyshyn. Both 2015 first-round picks have forced Bruins GM Don Sweeney to look for suitors.
The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
The Detroit Red Wings will have to wait a little while longer to play at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Hours before Thursday’s game, the National Hockey League announced that it had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues affecting the Ducks. Under the revised schedule, the Red Wings will...
Veteran netminder Tuukka Rask is on track to make a return to the Boston Bruins. The Finland native has just signed a professional contract with the AHL affiliate of Boston, the Providence Bruins, after recovering from labrum surgery. Rask is currently an unrestricted free agent but is widely expected to ink a new deal with the organization in what would be his 15th season in the NHL.
