Q • How can we teach our spoiled children empathy, gratitude and respect for other people?. • Stop buying them everything that they want. Stop giving them money and then expecting them to save. My ex-husband spoiled our twin boys by constantly buying them things. Much of it was sports paraphernalia. At first, I thought it was cool, then when he would go out of town for two to three weeks, they would actually miss that instant gratification of receiving something new and I just could not afford it.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO