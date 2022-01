Extra's are needed for a Christmas movie that's being shot in the Holly Hotel in Holly, Michigan. The movie industry can be one of the hardest industries to break into, let alone make enough money to support yourself. So if you are in the market to build up a resume this is a perfect opportunity for you! They have about 25 extra roles, and about 3 small speaking roles available (so far). Hey, that's good enough for me! Especially if this is your first time acting. Smaller the role the better. Getting accustomed to how films are shot and understanding the long-drawn-out process is vital. Some movies will wait all day just to get the perfect lighting at a certain time of the day. And if you're not accustomed to that, things can drag on forever.

HOLLY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO