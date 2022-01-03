ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shiffrin Returning To World Cup Action

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin is set to return to the women’s World Cup...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Top US pairs skaters withdraw from nations due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Defending champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday night when he tested positive for COVID-19. The pairs event begins Thursday at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier, who became a duo last season when her husband, Chris, retired from skating still could be selected for the games. They would need to petition to a selection committee and prove they are fit to be chosen.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Pairs skaters Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier withdraw from U.S. Figure Skating Championships after positive COVID-19 test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Defending champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday night when Frazier tested positive for COVID-19. The pairs event begins Thursday at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier, who became a duo last season when Knierim's husband, Chris, retired from skating, still could be selected for the Games. They would need to petition to a selection committee and prove they are fit to be chosen.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Los Angeles

Get to Know About Team USA Figure Skater Timothy LeDuc

Timothy LeDuc made history at the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. LeDuc, who identifies as non-binary, became the first openly gay athlete to win a U.S. pairs title, capturing gold with partner Ashley Cain-Gribble. Three years later, the 31-year-old LeDuc has a chance to make history again at the same...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
mynbc5.com

Crash derails Olympic hopes for North Country luge duo

SIGULDA, LATVIA — A pair of Olympic luge hopefuls from northern New York saw their years-long journey end suddenly Friday, crashing during a qualifying run in Latvia. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman, both residents of the Tri-Lakes area, had their sled flip during a turn in a "winner-take-all" race to determine who would represent Team USA in the upcoming Winter Olympics. Neither was injured during the incident.
SPORTS
AFP

Fit-again Halep battles into Melbourne semi-finals

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep laboured into the last four of the Melbourne Summer Set Friday to stay on track for a final showdown with Naomi Osaka. The former world number one, whose season was blighted by injury last year, overcame Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, but it was a hard slog. "It was really difficult I have to admit," said Halep, who missed Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics last year with a calf injury and ended her season early due to a knee issue. "I didn't believe I could win this match but I fought till the end and I'm very proud of this."
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zagreb#Ap#American#News 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

American figure skater could become 1st out nonbinary Winter Olympian

American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could make history this week. On Thursday, LeDuc, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, and their partner, Ashley Cain-Gribble, will compete in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with the hope of securing a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing in February. If...
SOCIETY
FOX59

Top tennis player Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia over vaccination exemption

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia and had his visa canceled after arriving in Melbourne late Wednesday to defend his title at the season-opening tennis major. The Australian Border Force issued a statement early Thursday local time saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and “has […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka reaches semi-finals of Australian Open warm-up event

Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.She survived a second-set wobble to defeat German veteran Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 and reach her first semi-final since last year’s Australian Open.Osaka will take on third seed Veronika Kudermetova in the last four while second seed Simona Halep meets Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the other semi-final.World number one Ashleigh Barty...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy