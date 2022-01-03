ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Adjusts Final Week end Schedule

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) - The NFL’s schedule changes for Week 18 will feature a Sunday night showdown for...

www.wilx.com

The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
The Spun

Titans Announce Decision On Star RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been out of action since Oct. 31 due to a foot injury. Fortunately, it sounds like the All-Pro running back is ready to return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans officially designated Henry to return from injured reserve. This is a clear sign they believe Henry will be ready to go for the playoffs.
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
