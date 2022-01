It's been a while since we've seen a Florida State men's basketball team look like this. It's not just the 7-5 record (1-2 in the ACC) that has fans rightly worried that the Seminoles' NCAA Tournament streak is destined to come to an end in 2022. It's that three of those losses, all on the road, were blowouts. Two weren't even competitive in the second half, including Tuesday night's beatdown to a Wake Forest team that hasn't beaten anyone down since Chris Paul was running the point.

