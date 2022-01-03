ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Crass release CD remix compilation

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Crass (via One Little Independent Records) invited fans to remix indivudal tracks from the...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
edmidentity.com

Argy Releases Three Remixes of “Ketuvim”

After releasing The Interior Journey earlier this year, Argy brings forth three more remixes of one of its standout tunes, “Ketuvim.”. Argy has made a name for himself over the years with performances at Panorama Bar, Amnesia, DC10, and Moni Mykonos, while also releasing on labels such as These Days, Bpitch, and Poker Flat. More recently, he looked to Renaissance Records to deliver his latest body of work, The Interior Journey, which featured nine fresh tunes from the mind of this dynamic artist and saw him explore everything from electronica and indie dance to electro and melodic house and techno.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Honeydrip 'Waistline (SIM Remix)'

Montreal-based producer and DJ Honeydrip has invited various artists to remix her striking 2021 debut EP, ‘Anti-Ego’. Featuring fellow Montreal artists Ouri and SIM, as well as Toronto-based Korea Town Acid, Lima-via-Mexico City's Lukro and Bristol’s MISH, the ‘Anti-Ego’ remix EP reshapes the dub-indebted pressure and thick, breaksy rhythms of Honeydrip’s original tracks into bold new forms.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

BO BURNHAM RELEASES CD & VINYL EDITIONS OF INSIDE (THE SONGS)

INSIDE (THE SONGS) REMAINS BILLBOARD’S #1 COMEDY ALBUM. Three-time EMMY® Award winner Bo Burnham has released the long-awaited physical editions of his chart-dominating critically acclaimed album, INSIDE (The Songs). The CD and vinyl are available in stores nationwide today. It is available at major retailers while a limited-edition yellow vinyl can be found exclusively at Target.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Watch the new video by Revival!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Rochester based hardcore band Revival! The video was directed by The Jerry Farley. The song features Tim Williams of Vision of Disorder and is off their EP New Blood On The Old Blade. Vocalist Matt Dalberth said of the song,
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Rimbaud
kpopstarz.com

BIBI x 88rising Release 'The Weekend' Special Remix

88rising and singer BIBI's "The Weekend" special remix series has been released. BIBI entered the 37th place on the "US Pop Radio Top 40 Mediabase Chart" through "The Weekend," released in October, and became the first independent female solo artist in Korea to make her name on the chart. To...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Interrupters to release new album

The Interrupters have finished recording their fourth studio album. As part of an instagram post, the band stated that the they just finished laying down tracks and will release the LP in 2022. They released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. You can see the post below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Portrayal of Guilt announce spring tour

Portrayal of Guilt have announced American tour dates for this spring. World Peace will be joining them on all dates. Portrayal of Guilt released their albums We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Spin

Perfume Genius Remixes Live’s ‘Lightning Crashes’

Perfume Genius rang in the new year with a remix of “Lightning Crashes,” the standout track from Live‘s 1994 album Throwing Copper. Mike Hadreas stretches the iconic song to seven and a half minutes, but once it gets to the third line, “The placenta falls to the floor,” it gets stuck on a loop.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remixes#Crass#The Crassical Collection
Punknews.org

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir release split EP

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir have released a new split EP. The EP features two new songs by each band and is available digitally now. Physical copies will be out mid-2022 via Don Giovanni Records. Teenage Halloween released their self-titled album in 2020. The Homeless Gospel Choir released their live album This Is A Protest Song in 2021 and their album This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. Check out the split below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Young Guv releases “It's Only Dancin'”

Young Guv has released a new song. The song is called "It's Only Dancin'" and is off GUV III that will be out March 11 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

B.J. THOMAS 18-SONG CD TO BE RELEASED ON FEBRUARY 4

B.J. Thomas, whose career spanned over six decades and sold over 70 million albums, will have new music available to music lovers on February 4, 2022, as Real Gone Music will release an 18-song CD, which will include 13 unreleased songs! This package includes eight unreleased songs from the Warner-Reprise Records vault, four songs from a limited edition direct response album in the 90s, rare photos, outtakes recorded with veteran songwriter/producer Steve Dorff, and more. Fans can pre-order this collection at www.bjthomas.com.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Andrew Weatherall’s remixes for Heavenly Recordings compiled on new album

Andrew Weatherall's remixes for Heavenly Recordings have been compiled on a new album, which will land on Friday 28th January. Comprising two parts — 'Heavenly Remixes 3 — Andrew Weatherall Volume 1' and 'Heavenly Remixes 4 — Andrew Weatherall Volume 2' — the track list includes a host of household names from the electronic, indie, and alternative rock worlds. Original songs by Sly & Lovechild, Mark Lanegan Band, Saint Etienne, Gwenno, The Orielles, Doves, TOY, and Espiritu all feature, as re-thought by the late UK DJ, producer, artist, and musician.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Melvins release new song, will release new EP and LP

The Melvins have released a new song. It's called "Never say you're sorry." That's off a new EP, released January 10 via Amphetamine Reptile, called Lord of the Flies. The ep also has three other songs: "Spoon Man" (featuring Matt Cameron of Soundgarden]], "Misty Mountain Urge," and "The Receiver & the Empire State."
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Chris Farren announces March shows

Chris Farren has announced American shows for this March. Suzie True and Teenage Halloween will be opening on select dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 7. Chris Farren released his album Born Hot in 2019. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Mar 04Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (w/Suzie True)
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Twenty2 announces new album featuring members of Good Riddance

Montreal based melodic punks Twenty2 have announced that they will be releasing a new album this year with members of Good Riddance. Luke Pabich co-wrote the album and plays guitar and Sean Sellers is on drums. The album has 12 songs and is called Dismissed. It will be out later this year. Twenty2 released Nice Knowin' Ya in 2018. Check out the announcement post below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Forever Unclean: “Persona”

Denmark's indieskatecore band Forever Unclean released a music video for their track titled "Persona". The track is off of their newly released LP titled Best . See below to view the video.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

AMMO stream full-length

AMMO the band featuring PJ of Nightbirds has released a full length LP. It's called Web of Lies / Death Won't Even Satisfy and it's out via Wallride records. The physical version is out in February, but the digital version is out now. You can check it out below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Turnstile performs on Tiny Desk

Hardcore punks Turnstile records a session with NPR Tiny Desk recently. The video is not live on Youtube. The band performed 7 tracks from their latest Glow On . See below to watch the performance. Set List ,br>"ENDLESS" "UNDERWATER BOI" "BLACKOUT" "DON'T PLAY" "MYSTERY" "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)" "ALIEN LOVE...
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: The Weeknd curates an escapist fantasy in 'Dawn FM'

“Dawn FM,” The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)Since releasing “After Hours” in March 2020, The Weeknd has, like the rest of the world, lived through an isolating pandemic. His latest album, “Dawn FM,” carries listeners out of that darkness into a dance-worthy '80s fantasy.Left behind is the blood-slashed, manic super-villain singing about overindulgence and self-loathing we last saw in “After Hours” for a more mature and playful persona most interested in dancing off the pain of melancholia (and the pandemic) through the many dance-pop and escapist songs from the Toronto-born singer’s latest 16-track album."Dawn FM" is certainly the singer’s most creative project...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy