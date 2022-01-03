Crass release CD remix compilation

Andrew Weatherall's remixes for Heavenly Recordings have been compiled on a new album, which will land on Friday 28th January. Comprising two parts — 'Heavenly Remixes 3 — Andrew Weatherall Volume 1' and 'Heavenly Remixes 4 — Andrew Weatherall Volume 2' — the track list includes a host of household names from the electronic, indie, and alternative rock worlds. Original songs by Sly & Lovechild, Mark Lanegan Band, Saint Etienne, Gwenno, The Orielles, Doves, TOY, and Espiritu all feature, as re-thought by the late UK DJ, producer, artist, and musician.
Comments / 0