Crass release CD remix compilation

After releasing The Interior Journey earlier this year, Argy brings forth three more remixes of one of its standout tunes, “Ketuvim.”. Argy has made a name for himself over the years with performances at Panorama Bar, Amnesia, DC10, and Moni Mykonos, while also releasing on labels such as These Days, Bpitch, and Poker Flat. More recently, he looked to Renaissance Records to deliver his latest body of work, The Interior Journey, which featured nine fresh tunes from the mind of this dynamic artist and saw him explore everything from electronica and indie dance to electro and melodic house and techno.

