Sixty years ago this week, during the first week of 1962, Bud Powell was in Paris stealing drinks. As author Peter Pullman writes in his biography, Wail: The Life of Bud Powell, the pianist was at the Blue Note resorting to an old bar trick. Between sets, he'd quietly approach someone else's drink, stealthily snatch the glass off a table, down its contents and return the glass to where it had stood. Then Powell would move on. Except on one particular night, the victim was so offended by the obnoxious move that he called over the manager, U.S. expatriate Ben Benjamin, and told him what had happened. Powell was fired and replaced by pianist Kenny Drew.

