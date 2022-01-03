Photo Gallery: Look Inside Assembly Hall at Photos from Indiana's Win Over Maryland Women's Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers have made history by beating the Maryland Terrapins. The 70-63 victory allowed Indiana to take Maryland's No. 6 spot in the Associated Press Poll this week bumping the Terrapins to No. 10.

Graduate guard Ali Patberg led the crew with 18 points. Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe put up 17 followed by junior forward Mackenzie Holmes who had 15.

Gulbe contributed 10 rebounds, and Holmes proved to be a powerhouse on boards once again as she claimed 14 rebounds.

Scroll through photos from inside Assembly Hall on Sunday's game versus Maryland to get a closer look at the action.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) defends Maryland's Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Indiana head coach Teri Moren instructs Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Carda o-Hillary (4) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) is blocked by Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

Indiana's Nicole Carda o-Hillary (4) drives against Maryland's Mimi Collins (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots between Maryland's Angel Reese (10) and Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg & Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) celebrate Carda o-Hillary's steal and score during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) scores during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) drives against Maryland during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg & Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) celebrate Cardaño-Hillary's steal and score during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Aleksa Gulbe

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives past Maryland's Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Aleksa Gulbe

Indiana's Aleksa Guble (10) scores in front of Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) shoots over Maryland's Shyanne Sellers (0) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots over Maryland's Mimi Collins (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Kiandra Browne

Indiana's Kiandra Browne (23) shoots over Maryland's Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) battles a bloody nose and mouth as she defends Maryland's Katie Benzan (11) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) enjoys singing the alma mater song with her team after the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) grabs a rebound against Maryland's Ashley Owusu (15) and Diamond Miller (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Aleksa Gulbe

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) is double teamed by Maryland's Angle Reeese (10) and Chloe Bibby (55) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots past Maryland's Angel Reesee (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) is defended by Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg & Teri Moren

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) embraces head coach Teri Moren after the victory in the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) scores past Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mona Zaric & Arielle Wisne

Indiana's Mona Zaric (24) and Arielle Wisne (25) celebrate a basket during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) grabs a rebound away from Maryland's Diamond Miller (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

