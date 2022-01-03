ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Photo Gallery: Look Inside Assembly Hall at Photos from Indiana's Win Over Maryland Women's Basketball

By Haley Jordan
 4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers have made history by beating the Maryland Terrapins. The 70-63 victory allowed Indiana to take Maryland's No. 6 spot in the Associated Press Poll this week bumping the Terrapins to No. 10.

Graduate guard Ali Patberg led the crew with 18 points. Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe put up 17 followed by junior forward Mackenzie Holmes who had 15.

Gulbe contributed 10 rebounds, and Holmes proved to be a powerhouse on boards once again as she claimed 14 rebounds.

Scroll through photos from inside Assembly Hall on Sunday's game versus Maryland to get a closer look at the action.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) defends Maryland's Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Indiana head coach Teri Moren instructs Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Carda o-Hillary (4) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) is blocked by Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

Indiana's Nicole Carda o-Hillary (4) drives against Maryland's Mimi Collins (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots between Maryland's Angel Reese (10) and Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg & Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) celebrate Carda o-Hillary's steal and score during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) scores during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) drives against Maryland during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg & Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) celebrate Cardaño-Hillary's steal and score during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Aleksa Gulbe

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives past Maryland's Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Aleksa Gulbe

Indiana's Aleksa Guble (10) scores in front of Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) shoots over Maryland's Shyanne Sellers (0) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots over Maryland's Mimi Collins (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Kiandra Browne

Indiana's Kiandra Browne (23) shoots over Maryland's Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) battles a bloody nose and mouth as she defends Maryland's Katie Benzan (11) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) enjoys singing the alma mater song with her team after the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) grabs a rebound against Maryland's Ashley Owusu (15) and Diamond Miller (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Aleksa Gulbe

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) is double teamed by Maryland's Angle Reeese (10) and Chloe Bibby (55) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots past Maryland's Angel Reesee (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) is defended by Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg & Teri Moren

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) embraces head coach Teri Moren after the victory in the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ali Patberg

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) scores past Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mona Zaric & Arielle Wisne

Indiana's Mona Zaric (24) and Arielle Wisne (25) celebrate a basket during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) grabs a rebound away from Maryland's Diamond Miller (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • HOOSIERS BEAT MARYLAND IN OVERTIME: Indiana did something they've never done before — beat Maryland. The Hoosiers finished off No. 6-ranked Maryland 70-63 in a thrilling top 10 matchup that was won in overtime. CLICK HERE.
  • HOOSIERS ADVANCE TO NO. 6 IN AP POLL: After their defeat over the former top team in the Big Ten, Maryland, the Hoosiers move up to No. 6 in the AP Poll and are now the highest ranked team in the conference. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA VS. MARYLAND TOP TEN MATCHUP: To bring in the new year, the No. 8-ranked Hoosiers will partake in another top 10 matchup in No. 6 Maryland at home. Both teams have similar paths up until this point including losses to Stanford and NC State. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA VS. RUTGERS POSTPONED: Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Scarlet Knights' organization, the game will be postponed, and the Big Ten conference will determine the next steps for possibly rescheduling the game later in the season. CLICK HERE.

HoosiersNow

Indiana Bounces Back, Gets Emphatic Blowout Victory Over No. 13 Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sometimes a little tongue-lashing can go a long way. It certainly worked on Indiana All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6-foot-9 junior got called out by Indiana coach Mike Woodson after Indiana lost at Penn State on Sunday, but Jackson-Davis responded with a 27-point, 12-rebound, 5-block night in leading the Hoosiers to a convincing 67-51 victory over No. 13-ranked Ohio State.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway Said After Indiana's Win Against Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana earned a much needed 67-51 win over No. 13-ranked Ohio State in front of more than 14,000 fans at home. The Hoosiers were led by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who posted 27 points. Sophomore guard Trey Galloway returned to the court earlier than expected after suffering a broken wrist in the Indiana, St. John's game on Nov. 17.
Indiana Wins Fourth Straight Conference Game in Win Over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — This is surely an exciting new year for the Hoosiers as they continue to cruise through conference play defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 76-53 on the road. "This is a great win," Indiana coach Teri Moren said. "Any time you can win on the road in a kind of quiet atmosphere, we had to bring our own energy. That's a good day for us."
