ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington May Have Found Its Long-term Kicker

By Andrew Oliveros
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago

Going into next season, the Washington Football Team may be looking for a new franchise quarterback and other upgrades on offense and defense.

That doesn't appear the case at kicker, as Joey Slye is making a case to stick around in 2022 and perhaps beyond.

Slye is perfect on field goals (9-9) and has missed only one extra points (8-9) since joining the Burgundy and Gold in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Washington's loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, the three-year veteran put on a show. He scored 10 of the WFT's 16 points and made a season-long 55-yard field goal.

Kicker had been an issue for Washington before Slye's arrival, with the team going Dustin Hopkins, Chris Blewitt and Brian Johnson.

Washington LISTEN: Why Did Offense Struggle In Second Half vs. Eagles?

Locked On Washington Football Team: WFT Eliminated from Playoff Contention

3 hours ago

Eagles QB Hurts Calls Out WFT for ‘Near-Tragic’ Rail Collapse

A railing collapsed at the WFT's stadium, injuring multiple fans, and the aftermath is only getting worse

4 hours ago

Name Game: Goodbye Washington Football Team, Hello ... ?

There are clues as to the new name, which will be officially revealed Feb. 2

9 hours ago

"This is the hard part about trying to find a kicker," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "Joey's kicked a lot longer in the league, and he's had some success."

Slye started his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers in 2019 under Rivera. The former Virginia Tech standout spent some time this season with the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers. Slye has made 82.2 percent of his field-goal tries in the NFL.

"I think there's a little but of misconception with kickers coming out of college to say ... you've got to be perfect," Slye said after signing with the WFT. "You need to ... continue to learn."

Washington was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, but the WFT may have finally landed on a kicker to keep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzSEF_0dbvdJgs00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Accidentally Been Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday, nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Philadelphia Eagles#Wft#Eagles Qb Hurts#The Carolina Panthers#The Houston Texans
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
College Football
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy