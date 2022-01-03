2022 Schedule: Which Teams Will Washington Play?

There are some certainties with the Washington Football Team these days.

For one, it won't be the 'Washington Football Team' much longer. And after the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, we also know nearly all of the opponents that team under another name will face.

Obviously, there will be the usual NFC East home and away dates with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

Additionally, Washington will also square off against the NFC North with home games against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, and away dates with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Washington also draws the AFC South, getting home contests against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, while traveling to face the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

The unknown teams are the same-place - third-place - finishers from the NFC South and NFC West, and AFC North. Now, with one game left to play, we are one weekend from figuring out who those opponents will be as well.

Since the San Francisco 49ers have already locked up third place in the NFC West, we know Washington will travel to the west coast for a game there at some point in 2022.

From the NFC South, two teams in contention are the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. It just so happens the two division rivals play each other this weekend. The loser will win a trip to Washington next season.

The AFC North opponent presents some options still. We know the Cincinnati Bengals have won the division, so it won't be Joe Burrow's squad coming to town next year. Instead, it'll be one of either the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, or the Cleveland Browns.

Regardless of which team wins Week 17's Monday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and the Browns, the AFC North will have two eight-win teams, and one with seven.

Next weekend, the division could end up with three eight-win teams, or one with nine. If the Ravens, Steelers, and Browns all finish with eight wins, then Cleveland will be the third-place squad, and pay a visit to FedEx Field in 2022.

WFT's 2022 opponents:

HOME: Cowboys. Giants. Eagles. Vikings. Packers. Jaguars. Titans. 49ers. NFC South 3rd Place (Saints-Falcons Week 18 loser).

AWAY: Cowboys. Giants. Eagles. Lions. Bears. Texans. Colts. AFC North 3rd Place (Ravens, Steelers or Browns, TBD in Week 18).