ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 Schedule: Which Teams Will Washington Play?

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFJz6_0dbvdHvQ00

There are some certainties with the Washington Football Team these days.

For one, it won't be the 'Washington Football Team' much longer. And after the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, we also know nearly all of the opponents that team under another name will face.

Obviously, there will be the usual NFC East home and away dates with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

Additionally, Washington will also square off against the NFC North with home games against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, and away dates with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Washington also draws the AFC South, getting home contests against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, while traveling to face the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

The unknown teams are the same-place - third-place - finishers from the NFC South and NFC West, and AFC North. Now, with one game left to play, we are one weekend from figuring out who those opponents will be as well.

Since the San Francisco 49ers have already locked up third place in the NFC West, we know Washington will travel to the west coast for a game there at some point in 2022.

From the NFC South, two teams in contention are the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. It just so happens the two division rivals play each other this weekend. The loser will win a trip to Washington next season.

Washington LISTEN: Why Did Offense Struggle In Second Half vs. Eagles?

Locked On Washington Football Team: WFT Eliminated from Playoff Contention

5 hours ago

Eagles QB Hurts Calls Out WFT for ‘Near-Tragic’ Rail Collapse

A railing collapsed at the WFT's stadium, injuring multiple fans, and the aftermath is only getting worse

7 hours ago

Name Game: Goodbye Washington Football Team, Hello ... ?

There are clues as to the new name, which will be officially revealed Feb. 2

11 hours ago

The AFC North opponent presents some options still. We know the Cincinnati Bengals have won the division, so it won't be Joe Burrow's squad coming to town next year. Instead, it'll be one of either the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, or the Cleveland Browns.

Regardless of which team wins Week 17's Monday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and the Browns, the AFC North will have two eight-win teams, and one with seven.

Next weekend, the division could end up with three eight-win teams, or one with nine. If the Ravens, Steelers, and Browns all finish with eight wins, then Cleveland will be the third-place squad, and pay a visit to FedEx Field in 2022.

WFT's 2022 opponents:

HOME: Cowboys. Giants. Eagles. Vikings. Packers. Jaguars. Titans. 49ers. NFC South 3rd Place (Saints-Falcons Week 18 loser).

AWAY: Cowboys. Giants. Eagles. Lions. Bears. Texans. Colts. AFC North 3rd Place (Ravens, Steelers or Browns, TBD in Week 18).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys: Amari Cooper attending Mavs game could cost him, literally

Attending a Dallas Mavericks game may come back to haunt Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. By sitting courtside alongside Dallas Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb to celebrate the iconic Dirk Nowitzki at a Dallas Mavericks game on Wednesday night, wide receiver Amari Cooper could be in trouble with the NFL.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
FanSided

3 Dallas Cowboys free agents that could follow Kellen Moore to his next team

Kellen Moore might earn another head coaching job this offseason and if he does, these three Dallas Cowboys free agents could follow him. One of the drawbacks to having success is the fact that bad teams will try and poach players and coaches from your squad. The Dallas Cowboys are finding that out this season as a season that resulted in an NFC East title has led to teams wanting to interview each of their coordinators.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#Steelers#Cowboys#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfc East#New York Giants#The Minnesota Vikings#Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions#Afc North#The New Orleans Saints#Eagles Qb Hurts#Wft
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys playing their last (regular season) game for Dallas

Things always change in the NFL. Whether you’re the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns, rosters churn heavily each and every year. That again looks to be true next season for the Cowboys. Regardless of how far the Cowboys advance in the postseason, players are gonna go. That’s just the nature of the beast.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Reacts To Criticism Of Cowboys Players

Though he hasn’t suited up for the Cowboys since 2017, Dez Bryant is still standing up for his former franchise. On Monday, rookie superstar Micah Parsons attended the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Denver Nuggets. Earlier today, he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In response to this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys could be shorthanded this Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the past two days, the team has placed a few key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Wednesday, it was announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was heading to reserve/COVID-19 list. Roughly 24 hours...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction and Preview

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles can breathe easy heading into their NFL Week 18 regular-season finale. Each of them has clinched a playoff spot and could potentially face off again in the NFC Wild Card Round next week. The Cowboys (11-5), NFC East division champs, enter this game...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury News: Starting LB Added; Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Update

FRISCO - The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys regular-season finale is taking place on Saturday, and after a first injury report of the week on Tuesday that was reflective of a walkthrough (meaning the injury report is an estimation), Wednesday marked a ratching-up for both playoff-bound NFC East clubs. And...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy