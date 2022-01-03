Connecting The Dots That Expand Access To Coaching

Aditum Alts Files Patent At Nexus of Private Markets and Blockchain. RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditum Alternatives has filed a new patent application, requesting prioritized examination from the USPTO. Their latest application pertains to technology at the nexus of private market funds and blockchain; and is a continuation of provisional applications filed in 2021. The technology, commercially known as the Aditum Aqueduct, enhances the operation of drawdown funds invested in private market assets, and is applicable to a variety of regulatory regimes, such as private funds (e.g., 3c7 exempt), '40 Act registered funds and private Business Development Companies (BDCs), including those registered under the '34 Act. The Aqueduct unitizes unfunded commitments, capital calls and distributions, making fund interests fungible and suitable for tokenization on a blockchain. The Aqueduct also provides a capability referred to as "Commitment Vintages," which allows a drawdown fund to operate over multiple capital cycles, adding additional, new, non-dilutive capital with each cycle.

