Family of East Greenwich teen killed in crash wants justice, calls her death 'murder'

The family mourning a 17-year-old East Greenwich girl killed in a New Year’s Eve car crash wants justice.

The man accused of running the victim’s car off the road has a long criminal rap sheet.

“She was just down the street having Chinese food and she wanted to come home to her mother,” Janine Passaretti-Molloy told NBC 10 News on Monday.

The family of Olivia Passaretti is crushed by her loss and demands justice against the suspect. (WJAR)

Her daughter, Olivia Passaretti, a junior at East Greenwich High School, was killed while driving on Interstate 95 in Warwick after leaving her sister’s house on New Year’s Eve.

Rhode Island State Police said a speeding Mercedes-Benz forced her off the highway, down an embankment, and into a tree.

The driver of the Mercedes took off.

Olivia’s sister Victoria, after not being able to make contact with her when she didn’t come home, came upon the crash scene and was told the awful news that her sister was dead.

“To know this wasn’t just an accident, this was on purpose. I lost my best friend,” Victoria told NBC 10 News.

State police said they found the suspect, 30-year-old Aramis Segura of Charlestown, at his home.

On Friday, before the crash, Segura made several posts on social media, including, “ima drink and see what happensI have a benz let’s see if I can (expletive) it up.”

“This was murder. And this man deserves the maximum punishment. There is no way that this man can see the light of the outside world ever again,” Olivia’s sister, Jackie, said.

Aramis Segura has a long criminal record. (WJAR)

Segura faces charges including driving to endanger, leaving the scene, and driving on a suspended license.

He faced a suspended license charge last year.

And his criminal record is long, including, breaking into the governor’s state SUV in 2015 as it was parked outside a state trooper’s house in Providence, and stolen vehicle charges.

Segura was charged with child molestation and third-degree sexual assault in 2010.

He’s also faced multiple breaking and entering charges, including one that landed Segura his current eight-year suspended sentence.

“Now seeing all his rap sheets and seeing all the things he said he was going to do, and did, was like, how can he be on the road? Our whole family is shattered,” Olivia’s mother said.

“This is a violent repeat criminal that should have been subject to some of the harshest penalties under the law and he was able to walk away with a probationary sentence,” said Chas Calenda, a Republican running for attorney general.

He questions why Segura didn’t get a habitual offender sentencing for that last breaking and entering offense.

“I would hate to think that a 17-year-old lost her life because people were not prepared at the attorney general’s office when this matter was disposed of in 2019,” Calenda said.

In response to NBC 10’s question about Segura’s long record and the criticism now, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha sent a statement, reading in part: “Notwithstanding prosecutors’ past efforts to hold him to account, like many defendants, he has cycled in and out of the criminal justice system for many years, going back over a decade. With that in mind, we are focused on this case and securing justice for Olivia and her family."

Olivia’s family is planning to distribute flyers reading “#JusticeForOlivia.”

They told NBC 10 News that a vigil is being held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the East Greenwich High School softball field.

Segura is due in court Tuesday.