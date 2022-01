New year, new episodes SEAL Team, folks. The hit show on CBS returned with its eleventh episode on January 2. With the show being around for several seasons now, some characters have come and gone. Some of those characters fans really latched onto and miss a great deal. Two of those characters are Trent and Thirty Mike. When asked if either could return this season, TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich revealed that, “I have no updates on those two fellas, but I can tell you that dearly departed Full Metal (played by Scott Foxx) will return this Sunday, in a special way.”

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO