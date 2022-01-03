ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Maggie Brown Close Out “State of Sound” Exhibit Jan. 13 [VIDEO]

By Rocki
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicine for the soul! Singer, Maggie Brown, graces the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum with her amazing talent, closing out the State of Sound Exhibit. I have had the opportunity to...

Person
Abraham Lincoln
