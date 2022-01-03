See Maggie Brown Close Out “State of Sound” Exhibit Jan. 13 [VIDEO]

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sidney Poitier’s celebrated career had a profound impact on African-American families. His achievements on screen and his activism were a source of pride. The marquee of the Apollo Theater remembered Sidney Poitier, who died Friday at age 94. It’s a place where the actor made history in the 1950s as part of “The Detective Story,” the first dramatic play to be shown on the stage. Poitier was the first Black movie star, breaking barriers not just with his presence on screen, but the depth he brought to his roles, introducing the world to a humanity of the African-American...

