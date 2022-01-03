See Maggie Brown Close Out “State of Sound” Exhibit Jan. 13 [VIDEO]

Sidney Poitier, a great American screen actor whose portrayals helped educate a divided and conflicted nation about race, died Thursday, Jan. 6, at age 94. Poitier, a two-time Academy Award winner, had the look and bearing of a prince, and one of the most recognizable speaking voices in cinema — sonorous and precise, with just a hint of his origins in the Bahamas. He had emotional magnetism, sharp perceptions and intellectual acuity. Like the very best of film stars, Poitier meant something just standing there: ferocious dignity, integrity and, not far beneath the controlled surface, a wellspring of righteous anger.
