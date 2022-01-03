ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adventure Club shares brand new single, ‘Away From Myself’

By Sami Weisband
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking their way through 2021 with one fiery pre-album release after the next, Adventure Club slides one more in as we bridge the gap between last year and 2022 with “Away From Myself”...

The Chainsmokers end two-year release silence with surprise cover of ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’

If the first couple days of 2022 are any indiction, we’re in for quite a year of new music. In the aftermath of the madness that is New Year’s Eve, The Chainsmokers have now popped back up to surprise deliver their first release in over two years—and their first remix in more than seven years—through their official SoundCloud page. The duo’s out-of-the-blue rendition of Bon Iver’s 2011 cover of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 hit “I Can’t Make You Love Me” was exclusively sent out through the duo’s fan text message community.
ghostcultmag.com

Feuerschwanz Shares a New Single and Video for “Krampus” – New Album Incoming

Epic Folk Metal band Feuerschwanz has shared a new single and video for “Krampus!” The track already is the fourth official music video, after “Untot Im Drachenboot”, “Memento Mori”, and “Warriors Of The World United (feat. Thomas Winkler, Saltatio Mortis, Melissa Bonny)” – the latter has been in the Top 20 of the YouTube trend charts from the bands upcoming new album, Memento Mori will be released on December 31, 2021 via Napalm Records. Watch “Krampus” now!
y100fm.com

Lady A to share "What a Song Can Do" as new single

Lady A is showing fans "What a Song Can Do" with their new single. The title track of their latest album serves as a tribute to their fans, and the years they've spent connecting with them touring across the globe. The lyrics detail the power of music and the various emotions it draws out of us, compelling us to laugh, cry, or even give one's heart away.
baltimorenews.net

Elevated: The Brand New Song Brought To You From Dre Wells

This just in we have a song brought to you from Dre Wells. The song is called 'Elevated', which features AyeDubbTrey and Vonte OTRP. The production was done by CashMoney Ap. If you're a fan of hip hop music this will be a great addition to your playlist. With AyeDubbTrey providing a catchy melodic hook and Vonte and Dre complimenting with deep verses about life that we call can relate to. You can find it worldwide by searching Dre Wells - Elevated on all platforms or by visiting.
dopecausewesaid.com

TheDropout Spectrum Shares His New Single/Video "Take Off"

Music can inspire, heal, and connect people from all walks of life. For Brice Danvide, aka TheDropout Spectrum, it saved his life. Through reconnecting with his higher purpose, the artist set out to create music to uplift those going through challenging times. If there’s one word to describe TheDropout Spectrum’s artistry, it’s versatility. Take one listen to his first EP, ZenStellar, and you’ll find a diverse range of instrumentals, flows, and beats that make each song its own otherworldly experience. A lot of that expansive range comes from the artist’s unique background of growing up in West Africa and relocating to Texas, where he was exposed to a variety of different artists and genres. Now, TheDropout Spectrum is here to celebrate diversity, in both thought and sound, to connect with audiences on a global scale.
xsnoize.com

BEAU DIAKO shares new single ‘Nylon’ featuring Tobi Tunis

After joining forces with major talents Bas and Etta Bond on his latest track ‘Fretless’, Beau Diako gets 2022 off to bang as he shares his brand new single ‘Nylon’, which features Tobi Tunis. The single is the title track from his eagerly anticipated debut album, also titled ‘Nylon’, that will follow on April 1st.
lrmonline.com

Welcome To The GenreVerse… The Brand New YouTube Channel From LRM Is LIVE!!!

Who are you, in this vast GenreVerse? Are you one with the Force? Do you wish to see places no one has gone before? You can be honest, are you a weeb? Well, welcome home! What are some of the things you can expect from the GV YouTube Channel? Well, all of the shows you may already know, and hopefully some you didn’t know about! Let’s take a look:
gratefulweb.com

Moonalice Shares New Single “Woo Woo”

Today, Moonalice, the 10-piece Bay Area collective known for bringing peace, love, and happiness wherever they go, releases their uplifting anthem “Woo Woo.” As fans reset for the new year and look to the future, Moonalice reminds them to reflect on the present, where sometimes the destination is actually the journey itself. Written by The T Sisters’ Rachel Tietjen, who now is a member of Moonalice along with her sisters, “Woo Woo” is a song about living in the moment. Featuring upbeat instrumentation that mirrors the clickety-clack sound of a train in motion, the song’s rhythmic flow invites listeners to awaken a greater sense of self-awareness and embrace today’s offerings.
dancingastronaut.com

The Radar 143: Mixed by Origami Human

Origami Human, the re-imagined indie-electronic project from Jack Koplin and Noah Arin (formerly of NOKO), made significant strides in 2021. After a string of releases on FADER, Origami Human debuted on prominent Spotify playlists like “Metropolis,” “Indie Dancefloor,” and “Fresh Finds,” as well as Apple Music’s “Future Sounds” and “New In Electronic.” Following this momentum, the duo unveiled their self-titled debut EP to close out the year. The body of work was born out of a trip to Zion in the middle of the pandemic and carried a deeper message about mental health amid adversity and sonic inspiration.
dancingastronaut.com

SLANDER kick off 2022 alongside if found and Danni Carra on ‘Getting Late’

SLANDER left 2021 off on a high note, delivering their latest evocative entity alongside if found and vocalist Danni Carra, titled “Getting Late” via the pair’s own Heaven Sent imprint. Premiering the track at Dallas’ long-running NYE event, Lights All Night, the duo was joined by “Getting...
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Big Kill Shares New Single “SAAB 900”

Next month, Vancouver hyperpop duo Big Kill are set to share their debut mixtape, BIG KILL FUTURE. Constructed in the basement studio of a Vancouver warehouse, the new mixtape represents the musical reinvention of Cayne Mckenzie and Andrew Huculiak, formerly of art pop outfit We Are the City. BIG KILL FUTURE cements the pair’s forward-thinking sound and experimental production choices, incorporating elements pulled from pop, noise, drill, Eurodance, and more.
dancingastronaut.com

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin join MODA DAO on a mission to fix music

The future is here: a ‘decentralized publishing label’ with deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin is changing everything about music distribution. It’s widely known that the rails the music industry is built on are largely archaic vestiges of a predatory business model. A top down, rent-seeking model that leaves musicians at a grim disadvantage when it comes to the economics of their art and the control they have over the trajectory of their own careers. One of the myriad issues in the industry is distribution and in turn, new artist discovery and label negotiations. If you aren’t already popular, you need a label to make that happen for you. The desperation leads to bad deals and music that is shelved. We do our best at Dancing Astronaut to share emerging talent beyond the major label plugs, but on a mass scale if you aren’t with a major, you’re going to have a hard time getting the plays you need to book the shows that pay. Because god knows you aren’t going to eat off the streaming revenue.
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: STMPD RCRDS splits 2021 down the middle on two-sided yearmix

2021 was another year filled with prime example on top of prime example in which STMPD RCRDS reasserted its placement as one of dance music’s most consistent outposts for forward-thinking house music. Just like Martin Garrix and his Dutch imprint put forth in 2020, two different frontiers of STMPD RCRDS releases were met and split down the middle for a pair of end-of-year mixes that reflects on some of the label’s standout credits from all 12 months of 2021.
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd Reveals ‘Dawn FM’ Album Tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the official tracklist for his new album Dawn FM that drops this Friday, January 7th. The Canadian superstar unveiled the 16 songs-list through a video trailer which you can watch below. The guest features on the tracks have not been revealed yet but previously, Abel said that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and fellow Canadian Jim Carrey will appear on the album.
dancingastronaut.com

Alison Wonderland breaks into 2022 with hypnotic new visual for ‘Fear Of Dying’

Alison Wonderland is primed to put together a commanding run for 2022, wasting no time in kicking off this year’s campaign. With a spring itinerary that already boasts stops at BUKU Music + Art Project, Brownies & Lemonade’s inaugural spring break event, Ubbi Dubbi, and more, the Aussie beatsmith is revving up for a packed festival circuit with the delivery of her second new original work in just a month’s time. Following up on December’s “Fuck U Love U,” Wonderland is back with another brand new cut, “Fear Of Dying.”
nextmosh.com

DiAmorte share new video single, “Where The Light Grows Cold”

Share the post "DiAmorte share new video single, “Where The Light Grows Cold”" Theatrical metal opera production DiAmorte have released the video for their new single “Where The Light Grows Cold.” Drake Mefestta talking about the new single, “We can’t wait for you to hear this absolute BEHEMOTH of a track featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and the international cast of DiAmorte. Trust us when we say you’ve never heard something quite like this before, and that’s a promise.”
djmag.com

Röyksopp share new single, ‘(Nothing But) Ashes’: Listen

Röyksopp have shared a new single, titled ‘(Nothing But) Ashes’. Accompanied by a video by Scandanavian production company Bacon, the title for '(Nothing But) Ashes' on YouTube includes the term 'Profound Mysteries,' hinting at further material to come. Watch below. Röyksopp released what they called their fifth...
this song is sick

Bonobo Shares Final ‘Fragments’ Album Single, “From You” with Joji

With Bonobo‘s highly anticipated new album, Fragments, just over a week away, he’s unveiled the final single before its arrival. This brand new track is titled “From You,” and it’s yet another lovely piece of music, this time featuring the somber specialist that is Joji.
