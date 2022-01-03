ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

It may be the beginning of 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to what the future holds...

Hello Magazine

22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

Some of our favourite shows are returning in 2022, and we couldn't be more excited to dust off our Disney+, Netflix and NOW accounts and dive back into our favourite stories. From Zendaya's teen drama hit to the sixth installment of a favourite gangster show, check out the top returning shows for 2022...
tvseriesfinale.com

Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Five? Has the BET TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the BET cable channel, A comedy-drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.
horrornews.net

“Chucky” TV Series On USA & SYFY Renewed for Second Season

The USA Network/SYFY hit series “Chucky” has been renewed for a second season. SYFY is the home to the top two new cable series of 2021 in the 18-49 demo: “Resident Alien” followed by “Chucky” (live +7). Across all platforms, “Chucky” has reached 9.5...
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ epic series ‘Foundation’ among 2021’s Most-Pirated TV Shows

With the current streaming landscape being so fragmented, it appears that many people prefer to pirate instead of paying for ‘another’ subscription. In fact, the Apple TV+ epic series “Foundation” has appeared on TorrentFreak’s list of 2021’s Most-Pirated TV Shows. Based on the award-winning...
flickeringmyth.com

The Top 10 Limited Series TV Shows of 2021

Liam Hoofe with his top 10 limited series of 2021…. In a year where most of us have still spent more time in the house than we would have liked, television and streaming services have been our best friends. From surprising hits like Squid Game to returning favourites like Succession, most of us have consumed more TV than ever this year.
tvseriesfinale.com

2021-22 TV Show Season Ratings (week 15)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2021-22 network TV shows — through the end of week 15 (Sunday, January 2, 2022). ABC shows (so...
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Home Alone’ and More Family Programming Dominate December

“Lost in Space,” “Cocomelon,” “Home Alone” and “Hawkeye” dominate Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 lists from Dec. 6-12, proving that family programming is mighty, especially during the holiday season. Six out of the top 10 movies that week were Christmas-related, with Macaulay Culkin’s “Home Alone” topping the list, amassing 307 million viewing minutes. Its sequel clinched the No. 10 slot, with 184 million viewing minutes. The holiday comedy classic remained popular across generations, with age demographics 2-11, 18-34 and 35-49 each comprising a quarter of overall viewers. Other popular festive titles include Hulu’s “Elf” and Netflix’s “A Boy Called Christmas,” “The Christmas...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Bachelor: Season 27? Has the ABC Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 26 follows Clayton Echard as he meets, courts, and weeds out 31 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka in Missouri, Echard was previously cast in the 18th season of The Bachelorette. After a season away, filming returns to the Villa de la Vina mansion, aka The Bachelor Mansion.
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
ComicBook

Young Justice Fans Are Demanding HBO Max Renew The Series For A Fifth Season

Young Justice fans are rallying to support another season of the show. Phantoms premiered on HBO Max to good reception and each week has broadened an already robust world. However, Earth 16 always seems to be hovering on the edge of jeopardy. To combat that, the fans have stepped in time and again to voice their support for Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti's show. The fourth season is already in the can and now, all the viewers can do is wait for the explosive finish to this season. There have already been multiple surprises that longtime fans probably didn't see coming. You could suggest any number of events before the finale and most of the fandom would humor it because of how bananas a lot of these episodes have been. Numerous loose ends hang about midway through and everyone is excited to see what happens with all of them. But, ultimately, the fanbase is going to have to make some noise if they want more of Young Justice going forward.
TVGuide.com

Winter TV Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

The holidays are wrapping up, which means there's new TV around the corner. Well, there's always new TV around the corner because we live in a time where you can't escape television, but there's more than normal new TV in the early months of the year as broadcast channels roll out their midseason premieres and bring shows back from their winter hiatuses.
TVOvermind

Five TV Shows That Came Out of Nowhere in 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing production to shut down across the entire entertainment industry, 2020 was a tough year for TV and movies. However, in lots of ways, 2021 made up for it. Not only has there been lots of new content this year, but a lot of it has been really good. TV shows have really brought their A-game and there have been lots of series that people simply can’t get enough of. From drama to comedy, there has been a little something for everybody in 2021. If you’re looking for some things to watch as the year winds down, today is your lucky day. Keep reading to see our list of 5 TV shows that came out of nowhere in 2021.
Android Authority

Shows like Titans: What to watch between seasons of the HBO Max series

Young heroes assemble in these eight team-up series you can stream now. After a successful third season at its new home on HBO Max, Titans is due for a fourth season, though you may have to wait a while for it. In the meantime, what are some shows like Titans to keep you entertained?
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
tvseriesfinale.com

Mindhunter: Season Three? Jonathan Groff Ready to Return to Netflix Series

Mindhunter fans are hoping that Netflix and director David Fincher will make a third season of the crime drama series, and one star is ready to return. Jonathan Groff (above, right) spoke about the series during a recent interview about his role in The Matrix Resurrections feature film. Mindhunter is...
