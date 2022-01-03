Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

Young Justice fans are rallying to support another season of the show. Phantoms premiered on HBO Max to good reception and each week has broadened an already robust world. However, Earth 16 always seems to be hovering on the edge of jeopardy. To combat that, the fans have stepped in time and again to voice their support for Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti's show. The fourth season is already in the can and now, all the viewers can do is wait for the explosive finish to this season. There have already been multiple surprises that longtime fans probably didn't see coming. You could suggest any number of events before the finale and most of the fandom would humor it because of how bananas a lot of these episodes have been. Numerous loose ends hang about midway through and everyone is excited to see what happens with all of them. But, ultimately, the fanbase is going to have to make some noise if they want more of Young Justice going forward.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO