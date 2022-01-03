Food truck gets new digs on Fairbanks

With 18 teaching years under her belt, Melanie Stewart is a professional that really knows how to reach students in their areas of interest, and capture that natural enthusiasm for learning. In early December, prior to winter break, Stewart’s English classes were treated to a semester-long project in which they conceived, researched and designed plans and models of food trucks. The various menus for the trucks were based on characters from books that they had completed. Cutout or 3D depictions of the trucks were drawn or constructed, culminating in a “Food Truck Literary Festival,” in which the students participated on Dec. 9. Students brought in a number of premade food or drink items, which were then purchased by others using their “Eagle Bucks,” a school wide type of currency. Following all COVID-19 guidelines, the students seemed to enjoy showing off their creations. The following day, classes were treated to a visit from a genuine food truck, run by “Ozzie’s Street Tacos.” Students were given a tour through the truck, and then enjoyed a real lunchtime treat. Stewart remarked, “The Food Truck Literacy Festival really put a new spin on things, and added flavor to the old standard book report!”

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO