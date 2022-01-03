ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Food truck gets new digs on Fairbanks

By Brendan O'Connor
bungalower
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular Mexican food truck, Quesa Loco (Facebook | Instagram), is opening a new brick-and-mortar location this month at 917 W. Fairbanks Avenue [GMap] just north of Dubsdread Golf Course and Little Lake Fairview. The truck gathered a strong following with its tasty birria-style offerings like Birria Ramen, Birria Flautas,...

bungalower.com

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Soulcial Kitchen adds new food truck

ST. LOUIS — Soulcial Kitchen, the so-called "cloud kitchen" platform in Metro East, is adding a new food truck. The Space Shuttle Café, a commercial kitchen on wheels inside a converted DC-3 airplane, is now part of Swansea-based Soulcial Kitchen's fleet. The plane, which flew in World War...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
iheart.com

This San Diego Food Truck Is The Best In All Of California

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit to what kind of food you'll get from a food truck.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Mexican Food#Fairbanks#Food Drink#Little Lake Fairview#Quesaloco
arcadianews.com

New York vibe inspires new food truck

Neighborhood resident Travis Angelini knew from a young age that he was passionate about food. In fact, he had a dream to open his own restaurant. Life had a few curveballs for Angelini – but he was able to use some of them to his advantage when he opened Meat the Cheese, a New York sandwich-inspired food truck that set up shop at 48th St. and the canal in March 2021. The truck is there during the week from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
614now.com

Popular spot for New Orleans cuisine launches food truck

What do you do when you want huge portions of authentic Cajun food, but you’re nowhere near Grandview, where the popular spot NOLA-inspired restaurant Yats is located?. You let the food come to you, of course. Earlier this month, Yats Grandview—located at 1386 Grandview Ave.—launched its first food truck....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12 News

Food truck park under review in east Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — City officials in Mesa are considering a development agreement that authorizes the construction of a food truck park near Power Road and Hobart Street that's been the subject of dispute within the community. The Power Food Park has already been allowing food trucks to operate on...
MESA, AZ
Killeen Daily Herald

Work begins at Cove food truck park

Construction crews recently began work on the new Taste of Cove Food Truck park in downtown Copperas Cove. The new business posted photos on its Facebook page on Wednesday. “Stay tuned Copperas Cove, you’ll be enjoying some amazing food at your very own food truck park in no time,” the post said.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
The Stockton Record

Stocklandia, Stockton's first food truck park, to shut its doors

Stocklandia, a food truck park near downtown Stockton, brought together diverse cuisines such as Mexican seafood, Filipino lumpia and American soul food and barbecue. But it also created a family, owners and vendors said. “Stocklandia is more than just a food truck park; it’s a business that stands for small businesses and stands for its community,” co-owner Kenneth...
STOCKTON, CA
96.7 KISS FM

Beloved Bozeman Food Truck Has Huge News

If you haven't had the chance to eat one of the many fantastic dishes this Bozeman food truck has to offer, you are seriously missing out. One of the most loved food trucks over the past couple of years has been the infamous Knuckle Truck. Knuckle Truck serves up a variety of incredible sandwiches from po'boys to their iconic Cubanos to very tasty Philly Cheesesteaks. Knuckle truck has always focused on making the best food with the best ingredients and casually serving them, and it's been a crazy great success.
BOZEMAN, MT
longwoodfl.org

Food Truck Battle & Concert in the Park

A "Special Edition" of the Longwood Food Truck Event returns on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m in conjunction with the Concert in the Park located in Reiter Park, 311 West Warren Avenue. The featured band is September Dogs and they will play at 7:00 pm.
LONGWOOD, FL
treasurecoast.com

CONTEST! Win $30 for the Food Truck of Your Choice

CONTEST! Win $30 for the Food Truck of Your Choice at The Treasure Coast Food Truck Fest. Contest! Just fill out the contest form to enter. This is a free event. No purchase is necessary to win. An email address and phone number are required to contact the contest winners.
MUSIC
bungalower

Detroit-style pizza kitchen opening on Michigan Street

Tin and Taco (Website) founder, Rob Bair is adding a pizza kitchen to his SoDo taco joint. The Tin and Taco location at 419 E. Michigan Street [GMap] will soon house a new pizza concept that will share the dining room with the taco restaurant, which opened in June 2018. That’s right, you can soon get tacos, burritos, and pizza in the same space.
shepherdexpress.com

New Food Truck Brings Colombia to Milwaukee Streets

“A parcero is a word we use in Colombia to describe a friend, or when outside of the country, it is used to describe a fellow countryman,” says Juan Camilo Angel, business administrator for the new Colombian food truck on 16th Street, kitty corner from El Rey. Los Parceros...
MILWAUKEE, WI
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate the new year with Scotty’s Food Truck, back at Edmonds’ Five Corners this week

Thawing out from the recent snow and ice? Scotty’s Food Truck will be back in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood this week, with menu choices designed to warm your bones. Visit Chef Scotty at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Celebrate the new year with a bowl of steaming clam chowder or an order of his famous Blackened Salmon Caesar salad.
EDMONDS, WA
WIFR

“How to Start a Food Truck Business”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “How to Start a Food Truck Business”. The Illinois SBDC at Rockford Chamber (Rockford SBDC) is hosting a virtual classroom session, “How to Start a Food Truck Business” on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm via Zoom. Guest Speaker:...
ROCKFORD, IL
newsmirror.net

Food truck fun at local middle school

With 18 teaching years under her belt, Melanie Stewart is a professional that really knows how to reach students in their areas of interest, and capture that natural enthusiasm for learning. In early December, prior to winter break, Stewart’s English classes were treated to a semester-long project in which they conceived, researched and designed plans and models of food trucks. The various menus for the trucks were based on characters from books that they had completed. Cutout or 3D depictions of the trucks were drawn or constructed, culminating in a “Food Truck Literary Festival,” in which the students participated on Dec. 9. Students brought in a number of premade food or drink items, which were then purchased by others using their “Eagle Bucks,” a school wide type of currency. Following all COVID-19 guidelines, the students seemed to enjoy showing off their creations. The following day, classes were treated to a visit from a genuine food truck, run by “Ozzie’s Street Tacos.” Students were given a tour through the truck, and then enjoyed a real lunchtime treat. Stewart remarked, “The Food Truck Literacy Festival really put a new spin on things, and added flavor to the old standard book report!”
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy