TV Series

Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

It’s technically a new year, but it’s already the middle of the 2021-2022 TV season, which has been filled with plenty of shows...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
FanSided

Watch: 8 cancelled Star Trek spin-off tv shows

Star Trek has a long line of undeveloped tv series. If you’re a Star Trek fan, you know there have been plenty of show ideas that were bandied about but never came to fruition like the Harry Mudd series that would have starred Roger C. Carmel, which is included in the video. The Youtube channel CaptRobau has put together a list of several other shows that were undeveloped, some of which would have been really cool to see.
ComicBook

Disney+ Cancels Upcoming Series Featuring Fan-Favorite Character

At one point, Disney+ was developing a series featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, one of the first characters ever developed by the late Walt Disney. Over Christmas weekend, however, the creatives behind that series suggested on Twitter their version of the show is no longer in development. Long-time animation filmmaker Matt Danner revealed his team was well into development before the Mouse put the kibosh on the operation.
Apartment Therapy

7 Apartment Therapy Editors Share Their Favorite New TV Shows and Movies That Came Out In 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Apartment Therapy’s editors see a lot of great ideas, brilliant tips, and inspiring photos throughout the year. But which of these are the most memorable after a jam-packed 12 months? Every day this week, we’re sharing the best hacks, advice, homes, and more that we saw and heard in 2021. Check out all of our picks here!
pacificsandiego.com

My 5 favorite TV shows from 2021

This was a big year for TV. We got “Squid Game” and “WandaVision,” “Mare of Eastown” and “Only Murders in the Building” — all excellent shows that are making many 2021 year-end lists. But, for me, a show that goes from enjoyable to favorite needs a combination of being original, clever and surprising. Here are five shows that achieved that:
TechRadar

Have we come to take quality TV shows for granted?

In mid-November, just two days before the US launch of Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season, Paramount dropped a photon torpedo-shaped bombshell. For the first time, viewers outside the US and Canada wouldn't be able to watch the new run of episodes on Netflix within hours of their American debut. Instead, the studio tweeted, “Internationally, the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will now premiere exclusively where Paramount Plus is available in 2022.”
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.
Ars Technica

TV Technica 2021: Our favorite shows and binges helped us combat pandemic fatigue

Warning: Although we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling anything too major, please note this list includes a few specific references to You, Midnight Mass, Resident Alien, Post Mortem, Snowpiercer, Lupin, His Dark Materials, and Wellington Paranormal, among others. Months of lockdown in 2020 meant fewer films but more...
Digital Trends

Digital Trends staff picks: Our favorite movies and TV shows of 2021

Much like the year that came before it, 2021 was an odd year for movies. But despite having to navigate the strange, pandemic-tainted landscape of the entertainment industry, filmmakers still managed to release an impressive number of excellent movies and TV shows this year. So as 2021 draws to a close, Digital Trends decided to look back on the year that was and remember our favorite silver screen experiences. These are the movies and shows that DT’s staff loved in 2021:
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
Distractify

11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix. While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
Syracuse.com

New TV shows to watch: 18 series to get excited about in 2022

Staff, Los Angeles Times (TNS) As the backlog brought on by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic clears — even if the pandemic itself does not — 2022 promises a bumper crop of prominent TV titles. “The Walking Dead” comes to an end, “Game of Thrones” becomes a franchise and “The Lord of the Rings” moves to the small screen. The original “Law & Order” is back for Season 21, the ‘80s Lakers are back for “Winning Time” and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tempestuous relationship is back in the spotlight with “Pam & Tommy.”
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
