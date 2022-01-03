Australia home prices boast bumper 2021 as rates stay low

DELMARVA – Mortgage rates are on the rise and we spoke with a local realtor who tells us what home buyers should do about it. Tori Lech with Coldwell Banker Resort Realty in Milford, Del. tells us, with interest rates on the up-rise and home prices steady, now is the time to buy. She says some buyers may be waiting for prices to drop, but if they wait while the interest rates are increasing, you’re going to pay a lot more over the course of your loan. “Let’s say pricing does decrease, but interest rates increase so that house that you were looking at that was $400,000 is now 360,000, but now your interest rate is 4%,” says Lech. “So your monthly payment is going to increase let’s say $15 extra a month which doesn’t seem like that much, but when you look at the interest paid over the course of the loan, the 30 years, that’s a significant amount, that’s like 30,000 extra,” Lech adds, “That 1% increase in the interest rate can cost you a significant amount of money.”

MILFORD, DE ・ 8 HOURS AGO