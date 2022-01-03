ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia home prices boast bumper 2021 as rates stay low

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian home prices boasted a bumper 2021 as rock-bottom interest rates drove values sky-high, with values in Sydney alone rising an average of A$4,200 every single week. Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Tuesday did show some heat leaving the market as national home...

