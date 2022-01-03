What to do with that Christmas tree?

Warren

Unsold trees at Spanky's await their fate. Spanky's — and Johnstonians — have many options for disposing of their trees.

SMITHFIELD — Johnston families don’t have to kick their live Christmas trees to the curb after the holiday.

“There are different ideas that people can do,” said Marshall Warren, a horticulture agent with the Johnston County Cooperative Extension Service.

It’s certainly OK to toss the tree out with the rest of the trash, Warren said. It will eventually make its way to the landfill, and that’s not a bad thing.

“If the trees do go to landfills, they are chipped into mulch,” Warren said. And “depending on the landfill, the mulch can be sold back to homeowners to use as gardening mulch.”

Johnstonians seeking an alternative to the landfill should consider tossing their tree in a pond, where fish are sure to make use of it, Warren said. That’s what his family did.

“We would take the tree, put weights on it and put it in our fish pond,” Warren said. “That would give a breeding ground for the fish.”

Ask before dumping, of course, but many pond and lake owners would likely welcome the donation of a Christmas tree or two, Warren said. “Some lake owners like that because it helps with the fishes and wildlife down there,” he said.

A shorter-term alternative is to turn that used Christmas tree into a backyard bird feeder, Warren said. Lather a pinecone in peanut butter, roll it in birdseed, then place it in the tree, he said. Families can also hang dried fruit or popcorn balls on the tree to attract birds, he added.

Some sellers offer trees with the roots intact, so families can replant those, Warren said, though the type of tree will decide its success in the Johnston County landscape. “Trees like white pine are more adaptive to this area, and they can be plated in the yard if they have the root ball,” he said. “Fraser fir or more traditional trees that people envision, they’d don’t do well planted here.”

Christmas trees can also become craft projects, Warren said. Turn the trunk into drink coasters, for example, or use the needles in potpourri.

In some cultures, communities come together to burn their Christmas trees in one huge pile.

That’s possible here on a smaller scale, Warren said. “Firepits have become very popular now,” he said. “I would invite friends over, chop the tree and roast marshmallows up for the night.”

In some households, the Christmas tree isn’t always a tree, whether real or artificial, Warren said. Some people stack books in the shape of a tree; others simply string lights in the shape of a tree.

It’s all good, Warren said. “As long as the season is celebrated, that’s what’s important,” he said.