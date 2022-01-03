ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans S Eric Murray says having COVID-19 the second time not as bad as the first

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
Houston Texans safety Eric Murray talked about his second time being positive with COVID-19 on Monday.

The day after the Texans’ 23-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, Murray opened up on his experiences with the novel coronavirus.

“The first time I had it, I had chills and stuff like that,” Murray said. “It lasted for a really long time. I didn’t feel regular for a really long time even after I recovered, I was still having days where I didn’t feel as well. This was like months later.”

Murray missed the final two games of the 2021 campaign as he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve on Dec. 27, 2020, the day of Houston’s Week 16 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium.

When Murray was placed on the COVID-19 reserve on Dec. 23, 2021, he says it wasn’t that deleterious.

Said Murray: “This time, it kind of felt like a regular cold. I think just because I went through the experience before and I got vaccinated and I got the booster. I really was only sick for two days and then the rest of the days I was out I was recovering. Whereas last year the recovery period started way later in the process.”

Murray came off of the COVID-19 reserve on Dec. 29, three days after Houston beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29 at NRG Stadium.

Even though it felt like a cold this go-around, Murray says he still had a problem with his “wind.”

“Definitely my wind was an issue,” said Murray, who finished with six combined tackles and a pass breakup on 59 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps. “I came out of the game a few times. My wind was an issue, that’s just a part of it.

“I feel more close to normal this year than I definitely did last year. I couldn’t imagine doing what I did this week last year.”

