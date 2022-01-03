Here’s When You Can Watch ‘1883’ Episode 4 on Paramount Plus

Created by the Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a prequel to the popular drama television series ‘Yellowstone.’ The western drama show centers upon the Dutton family who embark on a perilous journey to Montana in hopes of a better life. Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ who wish to learn more about the past of their favorite characters should definitely watch the show as it has several surprises in store for them. ‘1883’ stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Isabel May, and Marc Rissmann with memorable cameos by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks. In case you are excited to learn more about the highly anticipated series, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO