Texans place S Justin Reid on COVID-19 reserve among other roster moves

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Safety Justin Reid’s season with the Houston Texans may be over.

On Monday, the club placed the former 2018 third-round pick from Stanford on the COVID-19 reserve following Week 17’s 23-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid is also in the final year of his rookie contract with the Texans. If he does not play against the Tennessee Titans Jan. 9 at NRG Stadium, it is possible he has played his last down for Houston at Levi’s Stadium against the 49ers.

Houston also placed safety Jonathan Owens (wrist) and defensive back Grayland Arnold (shoulder) on the injured reserve. Their seasons are over.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

