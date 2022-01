My daughter is an elementary schooler who is currently outside playing in the snow. When the principal called me yesterday to let me know that she was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID and had to quarantine, I wasn't really expecting the kids to have school today anyway. With multiple inches of snow forecast for today, I spent all morning waiting for local schools to call a snow day which happened all through Western KY but not here in the Southern Indiana region.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO