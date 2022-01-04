ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Homicide investigation underway after 1 shot in northwest Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Homicide detectives are currently on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead.

Police say officers were called to The Commons in the 3000 block of Middleton Road just after 5 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Investigators have confirmed that one person is dead. It is unclear if they died on the scene or if they had already been taken to the hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.

Channel 2 Action News crews are en route to the scene working to learn more details. Get the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

