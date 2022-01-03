N.H. police seek answers in case of girl last seen in 2019 who was just reported missing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing last week.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenburg spoke in a press conference Monday regarding the case and urged the public to send information to their newly created tip line. Aldenburg said, "More than two years have passed since Harmony was last seen. That puts us at a disadvantage. The public’s help is greatly needed."

He added, "Help us find this little girl. Somebody out there knows something. It’s time to do the right thing. Someone needs to call in, do the right thing, and provide information to where Harmony might be."

On Dec. 31, Manchester Police posted a missing child announcement on social media and said they had only received a report that week about her case. The department wrote, "The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated."

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, police searched a residence on Gilford Street and reportedly set up a tent in the backyard. Aldenburg said in the news conference the current homeowner "has no involvement in this case," but that they are cooperating with the investigation.

WMUR-TV reports Harmony was last seen in October 2019 when she was 5 years old. Aldenburg said investigators have spoken to "many, many family members" but did not elaborate on who he spoke to or who reported her missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text the dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.