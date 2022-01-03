ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players of the week

By BuffZone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (1/3/22) • Scored 23 of his career-high 26 points in the second half in Oregon’s comeback 79-66 victory over Utah on Saturday. • Shot 9-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-6 behind the arc, and...

The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
New Britain Herald

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
The Oregonian

Oregon State women’s basketball has COVID-19 issues, postponing this weekend’s road trip to No. 2 Stanford and California

Oregon State’s upcoming women’s basketball trip to California has been postponed indefinitely as the Beavers cope with COVID-19 issues. OSU was scheduled to play Friday at California and Sunday at No. 2 Stanford. The Beavers have had their past five games scrubbed due to COVID-19 protocols, though this is the first time Oregon State’s program has been the cause.
STANFORD, CA
cuestaathletics.com

Men's Basketball Dials Long Distance in Upset of #12 LA Harbor

Men's Basketball upset #12 LA Harbor, 79-69, in a make-up game from last week's Hancock New Year's Tournament. Cuesta built off last week's 76-point win over Ohlone by sinking a season-high by netting 17 three-pointers against the Seahawks. Freshman Forward Juani Dassie (Marcos Juarez, ARG- pict) led the day with six three-pointers and paced all scorers with his season-high 24 points. Freshmen Ketan Sidhu (Seattle, WA-pict) and Kobe Pearson (Melbourne, AUS) combined for six more three-pointers and combined for 14 rebounds, while scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively. In their past two victories the Cougars have converted 40 shots from beyond the arch, which accounts for a quarter of their season total. Cuesta took control early and held an eight-point lead into the intermission, 45-37, however the Seahawks battled back in the second half to take a brief lead. As the clock wound down, the Cougars received a couple of key baskets in the paint from both 2021 Team MVP Darryl Brooks II (Menemonee Falls, WI) and Small Forward Reumang Emagna (Charleroi, BEL) to take back the lead for good. The win improves the Cougars record to 5-11 on the year, while the Seahawks fall to 9-2, after losing their first game in month.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas QB indicates he will enter NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby appears to be looking at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Hornsby tweeted Thursday evening that his name will be in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday morning. Hornsby’s brief tweet has multiple reporters covering the Razorbacks questioning whether he’s serious about entering the portal. 247Sports...
ARKANSAS STATE
buffzone.com

CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: With KJ Simpson sidelined, Julian Hammond III comes up big

It wasn’t a pretty sight after Colorado freshman guard KJ Simpson absorbed a shot to his head late in the first half. Simpson retreated to the locker room on wobbly knees with 6 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the first half, and he was relegated to being a spectator the rest of the way as the Buffaloes returned from a 19-day delay between games to post an 83-78 Pac-12 Conference victory against Washington State on Thursday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buffzone.com

CU Buffs’ Rick George: NCAA not ‘performing their role’ in regulating NIL

As Colorado and other schools around the country try to navigate the new world of college athletics, Rick George wants the NCAA to step up to the plate. Last summer, the NCAA made a dramatic change by allowing student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL). What the NCAA didn’t do was set guidelines on how NIL would work.
COLLEGE SPORTS

