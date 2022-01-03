Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players of the week

Men's Basketball upset #12 LA Harbor, 79-69, in a make-up game from last week's Hancock New Year's Tournament. Cuesta built off last week's 76-point win over Ohlone by sinking a season-high by netting 17 three-pointers against the Seahawks. Freshman Forward Juani Dassie (Marcos Juarez, ARG- pict) led the day with six three-pointers and paced all scorers with his season-high 24 points. Freshmen Ketan Sidhu (Seattle, WA-pict) and Kobe Pearson (Melbourne, AUS) combined for six more three-pointers and combined for 14 rebounds, while scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively. In their past two victories the Cougars have converted 40 shots from beyond the arch, which accounts for a quarter of their season total. Cuesta took control early and held an eight-point lead into the intermission, 45-37, however the Seahawks battled back in the second half to take a brief lead. As the clock wound down, the Cougars received a couple of key baskets in the paint from both 2021 Team MVP Darryl Brooks II (Menemonee Falls, WI) and Small Forward Reumang Emagna (Charleroi, BEL) to take back the lead for good. The win improves the Cougars record to 5-11 on the year, while the Seahawks fall to 9-2, after losing their first game in month.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO