Why Did Ariana Grande Deactivate Her Twitter Account?

By Jacklyn Krol
 4 days ago
Ariana Grande is no longer on Twitter... for now at least. On Friday (Dec. 24), the "7 Rings" singer deactivated her official Twitter account. “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another,” the official @arianagrande former account currently reads. On the mobile version of the app, it says, "Something...

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

