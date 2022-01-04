ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Expands COVID Boosters To Younger Children

By Matt Milano
 6 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken multiple actions to expand vaccine availability for children in an effort to combat the COVID-19 virus, including authorizing a booster dose for children. Two years into the pandemic and the world is once again experiencing another major surge in cases, this time driven by the Omicron variant. Omicron has a record number of mutations, compared with previous variants, with more than 30 of those mutations in the spike protein that helps it spread (via Scientific American).

As a result of these mutations, Omicron has proven itself far more effective at evading vaccine-induced immunity, according to SciTechDaily, as well as the immunity conferred from a previous infection. Even patients who received booster shots are still at risk of getting infected (via Reuters). Even more worrisome, child hospitalization rates have hit a new record as a result of Omicron (via Bloomberg).

Despite the fact they may not prevent an infection, vaccines and boosters have been shown to significantly reduce the chance of severe illness, hospitalization, and death (via the CDC), making them more important than ever in the face of this new variant.

The FDA’s New Guidance

To further protect children, the FDA has authorized a number of additional measures for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine emergency use authorization (EUA).

Children 12 and up can now receive a single Pfizer booster dose. Time between primary Pfizer vaccination and booster has been reduced to at least five months. A third primary dose (as opposed to the standard two doses) has been authorized for some immunocompromised children ages 5 through 11.

“Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “With the current wave of the omicron variant, it’s critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing in order to effectively fight COVID-19.”

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
Person
Janet Woodcock
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
