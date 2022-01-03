This Mommy Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Was Heartbroken Until She Got Kittens

Dog lost for weeks has the most amazing reunion with Mom and Dad. For updates on Ashley and her family, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/brittneynovickis, and on TikTok: http://thedo.do/brittneyannenovic. Special thanks to Halifax Humane Society for helping to reunite them, you can follow them on Facebook: http://thedo.do/halifaxhumanesociety and on...
Two bonded kittens made a woman's wish come true this Christmas after she lost her cat of 20 years. Peppy (Peppermint Patty) and Kringle were part of a litter of six kittens that came to IndyHumane for a chance at a better life. They were around four weeks old and shared a very close bond.
A kitten who was done with outdoor life, decided to sit on the driveway of a home until she was taken in. A stray kitten was found sitting on the driveway of a home, completely exhausted, as if she had trekked a long way for help. She was just skin and bones and rough around the edges.
Kylie Jenner’s family just got a little bit bigger. No, she didn’t have her second baby yet, but she did welcome an adorable kitten into her home over the holidays. That’s right — Kylie Jenner’s new pet kitten was a Christmas gift, and if you haven’t seen pictures yet, you’re in for a real treat, because the makeup mogul’s newest edition to the family is adorable.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Eight-pound chihuahua mix, Jasper, will run like the rest of them, cuddle, and even enjoy a good scratch behind the ears. But it’s clear he’s one of a kind when he tilts his head and gives a big smile. “So Jasper was just born...
He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
You can pretty much get a rundown of what life's all about by watching someone go through childbirth. It's a messy, painful, disgusting process. There's blood. There's anger. Tons of sweat. And even poop. But at the end of the horribly painful ordeal, you create someone beautiful who's been brewing for a long, long time.
BEFORE having kids, our biggest expenses went on fun things like eating out, buying clothes and booking holidays - but that all changed the moment we became a parent. Well if you thought all your money went on nappies and toys, spare a thought for Britni Church - who has 12 kids at the age of 33.
Comments / 0