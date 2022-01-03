ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performance Tires Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Bridgestone, Toyo Tire, Goodyear Tires

Global Performance Tires Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic...

Las Vegas Herald

Business Management Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Tokio Marine Holdings, Assicurazioni Generali, Chubb

The Latest Released Business Management Liability Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Business Management Liability Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Business Management Liability Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as XL Group, Assicurazioni Generali, Chubb (ACE), Allianz, AXA, Tokio Marine Holdings, Vacationers, AIG & Hiscox.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Compulsory Insurance Market to See Booming Growth | Prudential Financial, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Aviva

Latest released the research study on Global Compulsory Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Compulsory Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Compulsory Insurance - The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ping an Insurance (China),Allianz SE (Germany),AXA SA (France),Prudential Financial Inc (United States),MetLife (United States),Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan),Manulife Financial Corporation (Canada),China Life Insurance Company Limited (China),Generali Group (Italy),Aviva plc. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Car Finance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Ford Motor Credit, Toyota Financial Services, Ally Financial, BNP Paribas, Capital One

Reports Intellect announces the addition of a new Global Car Finance market research study to its growing database of market intelligence. The in-depth study provides knowledge and valuable statistics about the global Car Finance market. Each segment of the studies has a look at is specifically organized to discover key factors of the worldwide Car Finance Market. For instance, the market dynamics segment digs deep into the drivers, restraints, developments, and possibilities of the worldwide Car Finance Market. The report consist of data that will be essential to confirm a good growth curve along the overall forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Alternative Finance Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | OnDeck, Avant, Auxmoney

The latest report released on Global Alternative Finance Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Alternative Finance Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Alternative Finance Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Upstart, Funding Circle, Prosper Marketplace, LendingClub, MarketInvoice, CircleBack Lending, Peerform, Zopa, Mintos, Lendix, RateSetter, SoFi, BorrowersFirst, OnDeck, Avant, Auxmoney, CreditEase, Lufax, Renrendai, Tuandai, Capital Float, Capital Match, SocietyOne, LendingTree, GuidetoLenders & EvenFinacial etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Asset Maintenance Management Software Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | Spacewell, eWorkOrders, Mapcon Technologies, JDM Technology

Global Asset Maintenance Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Asset Maintenance Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice, IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, SIERRA ODC, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, Mapcon Technologies, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport, Megamation Systems & PMXpert.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Overview, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

Tracking as a service represents a cloud-based solution that is used by several organizations to track and monitor day-to-day business processes. It provides enhanced data collection, scalability, mobile support, reporting and logging, process mapping, real-time monitoring, data management, etc., to improve organizational performance, decision-making, and work efficiency. Consequently, tracking-as-a-service finds wide-ranging applications across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, e-commerce, retail, transportation, logistics, etc.
SMALL BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Textile Printing Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Digital Textile Printing Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Digital Textile Printing Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Home Emergency Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Allianz, Bupa, Aviva, Barclays

Latest released the research study on Global Home Emergency Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Home Emergency Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Home Emergency Insurance The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Barclays plc (United Kingdom),Aviva plc (United Kingdom),Legal Protection Insurance (United Kingdom),Aflac Inc. (United States),Allstate (United States),GEICO (United States),Liberty Mutual Group (United States),Allianz (Germany),Bupa (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Latex Disposable Gloves Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Honeywell International, 3M, McKesson

Latest released the research study on Global Latex Disposable Gloves Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Latex Disposable Gloves Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Latex Disposable Gloves. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ansell Healthcare (Australia), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Semperit AG Holding (Austria), McKesson Corporation (United States), Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States), 3M (United States), Medline Industries, Inc. (United States), Dynarex Corporation (United States), Top Glove Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia) and Riverstone Holdings Limited (Singapore).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Affective Computing Market 2021-26: Size, Trends, Growth, Demand And Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Affective Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global affective computing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile App Stores Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2027 | Appple, Sumsung, SlideME

The Latest Released Mobile App Stores market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Mobile App Stores market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Mobile App Stores market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Google, Appple, Sumsung, SlideME, Amazon, 1Mobile, Mobile9, Opera Mobile, Mobango & F-droid.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Agriculture Drones Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Analysis, Scope, Demand, Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Agriculture Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global agriculture drones market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Agriculture drones...
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Device Accessories Market is Booming Worldwide | Bose, Panasonic, Sony

Latest released the research study on Global Mobile Device Accessories Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Device Accessories Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Device Accessories. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TCL Communication (China), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Apple Inc. (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Otter Products LLC (United States), Griffin Technology (United States), Bose Corporation (United States) and Plantronics Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Architectural Door Hardware Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nostalgic Warehouse, OVE Decors, Rockwell Security

Latest released the research study on Global Architectural Door Hardware Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Architectural Door Hardware Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Architectural Door Hardware. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are METechs Global Inc. (United States), Miseno (Italy), Nostalgic Warehouse (United States), Notting Hill Decorative Hardware (United States), OVE Decors (Canada), Prime-Line Products (United States), Richelieu Hardware (Canada), Rockwell Security Inc. (United States), Rok Hardware (United States) and Schlage Locks (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Neuromorphic Chip Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2022-27

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Neuromorphic Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. The global neuromorphic chip market share to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027. A neuromorphic chip refers to an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) microchip that is designed to mimic the functions of the human brain and nervous system. It involves the utilization of very-large-scale-integrated (VLSI) systems and software solutions to imitate the human way of recognizing and thinking. Neuromorphic chips are equipped with neurons and artificial synapses, which are manufactured using silicon that helps the system to process like a human brain. They find wide-ranging applications in robotics and neuroscience research.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Specialty Insurance Market To See Stunning Growth By 2027 | Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore

The Global Specialty Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Specialty Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine, ACE&Chubb, China Life, XL Group, Argo Group, PICC, Munich Re, Hanover Insurance, Nationwide, CPIC, Assurant, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore, Hiscox, Manulife, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Mapfre & Selective Insurance.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Digital OOH Advertising Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global digital-out-of-home advertising market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisement represents a dynamic communication medium displayed on digital signage. It is mainly used for advertising products or communicating information to the public across airports, shopping malls, railway stations, bus shelters, roadways, etc. These signs are also used in indoor spaces, such as medical waiting rooms, retail stores, movie theatres, etc., that are accessible to the public.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Travel Technologies Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Travel Technologies Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Travel Technologies market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Generics Market Set for Explosive Growth | Sawai Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Apotex, Les Laboratoires Servier

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Generics Global Group of Eight (G8) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Generics Group of Eight (G8) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Privileged Identity Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with Bomgar, Balabit, IBM, Cyberark

Privileged identity management is the monitoring and protection against the accidental or deliberate misuse of superuser accounts in an organization's IT environments. Oversight is necessary so that the greater access abilities of super control accounts are not misused or abused. The unmanaged superuser accounts can lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information or malware that can compromise the network. Privileged accounts may be targeted by external attackers and malicious insiders i.e. rogue employees who have access to the sensitive information of the organization. Privileged identity management creates audits and alerts the user about all potential threats so that the requester, purpose and duration of each privileged access request can be documented and monitored.
TECHNOLOGY

