Raiders CB Nate Hobbs arrested on suspicion of DUI

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested early Monday on a DUI charge after he was found asleep in his car. Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday that Hobbs was "involved in an incident" but didn't comment further. The team released a statement saying...

www.lasvegasherald.com

247Sports

Las Vegas Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia says cornerback Nate Hobbs will play despite recent arrest

Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday that Nate Hobbs will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers following his DUI arrest less than 48 hours ago. Bisaccia reportedly declined to comment when asked if there was something about the situation that made the team determine that any form of discipline was not necessary. He also made the point that Hobbs’ court date, if the charges are not dropped, is set for the summer.
CBS Sports

Raiders' Nate Hobbs expected to play Week 18 vs. Chargers after being arrested for misdemeanor DUI on Monday

Another Las Vegas Raiders player has found himself in trouble with the law. Early Monday morning, Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested for misdemeanor DUI in Las Vegas after he was found asleep in his car, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The arrest came just hours after the Raiders' important 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Spun

Titans Announce Decision On Star RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been out of action since Oct. 31 due to a foot injury. Fortunately, it sounds like the All-Pro running back is ready to return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans officially designated Henry to return from injured reserve. This is a clear sign they believe Henry will be ready to go for the playoffs.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Herald

Week 18 Injury Report | Chargers at Raiders

DNP - Did not participate in practice LP - Limited participation in practice FP - Full participation NIR - Not injury related (-) - Not listed. Out - Player will not play Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play Questionable - Player is not certain to play (-) - Not listed Bolt Up for 2022!
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
Las Vegas Herald

Game Preview: Raiders host Chargers for primetime season finale

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are gearing up to host a primetime season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) with a spot in the playoffs on the line. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Broadcast information. What to watch for. Week 18 and...
