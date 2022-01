Patrick’s Roadhouse earns award from LoveFood.com. Patrick’s Roadhouse in Santa Monica Canyon has been named the best roadhouse diner in California by Love Food.com who said, “Few things encapsulate US culture so neatly as the classic roadside diner, and the best of these joints are so much more than just places to refuel. From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state.”

