Coronavirus

Letter to the editor: Taxing illegally gotten gains goes back to 1927

By Glen Brozovich Breckenridge
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a clarification to the letter from Ally Doolin regarding taxes on stolen property and illegally gotten gains:. The precedent goes back to 1927 in U.S....

www.summitdaily.com

Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Death and taxes: Grandpa Joe needs you to pay up

Over the past two years, in the name of COVID-19 relief, our government has injected trillions ($6.5 trillion in 2020, $7.2 trillion in 2021) into our economy, resulting in massive inflation and soaring debt levels. It seems Washington has no end in sight to these historic spending increases as the current administration plans to continue this unprecedented spending in excess of $6 trillion annually (with estimated receipts of $3 trillion to $4 trillion), further compiling our nation’s debt-spending addiction.
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: salmon and steelhead, property taxes, mandates, Nunes and GOP

I am a junior at Boise High and part of the Youth Salmon Protectors. I care about wild salmon and steelhead because the rivers that bring abundance to my home state depend on them. The outdoors are what make Idaho great. I‘ve grown up swimming, rafting, and fishing, and I can’t imagine generations after me not being able to do the same. Without the salmon and steelhead, 137 other animal species are doomed. Failing to take action now to save our wild rivers means failing today’s youth and generations of Idahoans to come. The science is clear: the four Lower Snake River dams are responsible for the decline of our keystone fish. Right now we have what may be the last opportunity to save these animals, and we must take it. Not only does Rep. Mike Simpson‘s plan ensure protection of Idaho’s keystone species but it also ensures tribal justice, ecotourism, cleaner renewable energy, and so much more. I urge readers to call Sen. Mike Crapo and ask him to help secure funding for the Columbia Basin Initiative.
BOISE, ID
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: JHB needs to back much needed police reform

Jaime Herrera Beutler frequently emails constituents to “survey” our opinions. In doing so, she uses obviously loaded and imprecise terminology which does not enhance genuine policy making — terms that only serve to further divide our nation’s voters. Most recently she asked us if we are for or against “defunding” the police. Many voters, including this voter, favor reorganizing and augmenting budgets for law enforcement to better manage domestic disputes, emotional breakdowns, and drug addiction — situations that require expertise not necessarily held by all officers. Does this mean I favor defunding police? I think not. JHB needs to back much needed police reform instead of playing politics with “surveys” that only fan the flames along partisan lines.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Disposable masks are the largest environmental hazard of our time

It’s time to tackle the largest environmental hazard of our time. And I’m not talking about coal power. I’m talking about disposable masks. Every day, over 4.1 million masks make their way into the ocean. And that isn’t counting the ones sitting on your street right now. Animals become entangled in the ear loops and die. The plastic masks take 450 years to biodegrade. That’s 18 generations that will be left to pay for our mistake.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Condo living is an art and demands care for other residents

There is an art to living in a condo building. It isn’t at all like living in a private home. It abides by certain norms. One such cast-iron rule is not to speak loudly in hallways. After all, other people live in the building. It is beyond courtesy to take one’s conversation into one’s accommodations and talk there. No one is really interested in noise invading their space.
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Letter based on fact

I read Matt Montgomery’s letter from a recent Beacon. Matt doesn’t like unpleasant and difficult subjects or people who disagree with him. Isn’t stopping the spread of COVID a positive thing?. The letter I wrote concerning a council member not following CDC guidelines was based on fact....
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Another letter by a 'complainer'

I’m responding to the gentleman who wondered if the “squad” of letter writers have stock in The Post-Star because we’re “featured so often.” Speaking for myself, since the squad is imaginary, I don’t. If I did, and thought my letters would positively influence the price, I’d write the allowed two per month.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: We should think twice before we decide to eliminate petroleum

Do you miss $2 per gallon gasoline and $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet natural gas prices back in 2020? How do you like $4 per gallon gasoline and $5 per 1,000 cubic feet natural gas going into our winter months? It will continue to be a significant factor in our current high inflation, which will offset the increases in wages and make households worse off.
chronicle99.com

