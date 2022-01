England’s hopes of forging ahead in the fourth Ashes Test fell foul of a wicketless second morning in Sydney with a dropped catch and an injury to Ben Stokes adding to their woes.The tourists have already surrendered the urn after sustaining an irretrievable 3-0 deficit in the series but were in a promising position after restricting their opponents to 126 for three on a rain-affected first day.But they were unable to add to their tally as 51 not out from Steve Smith and an unbeaten 39 from the returning Usman Khawaja took the score to 209 for three at...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO