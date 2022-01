Against quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the rest of Kansas City's offense, the spotlight in this matchup has always fallen on Denver's defense. The secondary has always been tested by how Mahomes extends plays, but in recent years, it has provided one of his most difficult challenges. Down starting cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby, the group will have its work cut out for it. Denver will regain several playmakers like outside linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after they missed last week's game, and his effort could go a long way in the absence of several of the secondary's top players.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO