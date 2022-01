Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has issued a public New Year’s letter to discuss what’s next for the company, and the “metaverse” and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are among the major topics. Matsuda acknowledged that early efforts at NFTs by businesses have been “overheated” and overly speculative at times, but he believes businesses will eventually arrive at right-sized solutions for NFTs that the public will embrace. Meanwhile, Square Enix wants to leverage AI, blockchain technology, and NFTs to create video game experiences where players not just “play to have fun,” but also “play to contribute.”

