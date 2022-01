PONCA CITY — The Christmas Tree Recycling area located across the street from the drop-off Recycling Center on west Prospect Avenue is open until Jan. 21. Trees will be turned into mulch and be available free to the public. Citizens will need to bring their own shovels and containers for transport.The mulch will be available beginning Jan. 27 until it is gone.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO