UNT forward Aaron Scott named C-USA Freshman of the Week

North Texas forward Aaron Scott was named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Week on Monday for his performance in a win over Rice to open league play.

Scott scored eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Mean Green’s 75-43 win over the Owls.

The Spring native played 27 minutes off the bench and pulled down five of the Mean Green’s 28 offensive rebounds. UNT’s 28 offensive rebounds were the best for a C-USA team in more than 10 years.

“It was an area we needed to improve,” McCasland said following the game. “It’s also easier to offensive rebound when you take the right shots. We were taking good shots. It’s easier to get an offensive rebound.”

McCasland credited UNT’s performance in part to Scott as well as fellow forwards Thomas Bell and Abou Ousmane.

Scott posted season highs in both points and rebounds when he tallied a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a win over LSU-Shreveport back on Dec. 4.

Scott is averaging 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for UNT, which is 8-3 on the season heading into one of its most anticipated games of the year on Thursday, when UNT will host UAB.

The Blazers were picked to win C-USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. UAB has looked the part while running out to a 12-3 start after winning its first two games in C-USA play.

The Blazers demolished UTSA 87-59 in their last outing.

UNT is offering fans a chance to purchase two tickets to its game against UAB for $20.22. The promotion is also good for Saturday’s home game against Middle Tennessee.

“We know UAB is a well-coached team that is solid,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said after the Mean Green’s win over Rice. “We’re looking forward to it. I’m sure they are as well. We will have to go get prepared.”