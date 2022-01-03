ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNT forward Aaron Scott named C-USA Freshman of the Week

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJKoL_0dbuvdn700

North Texas forward Aaron Scott was named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Week on Monday for his performance in a win over Rice to open league play.

Scott scored eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Mean Green’s 75-43 win over the Owls.

The Spring native played 27 minutes off the bench and pulled down five of the Mean Green’s 28 offensive rebounds. UNT’s 28 offensive rebounds were the best for a C-USA team in more than 10 years.

“It was an area we needed to improve,” McCasland said following the game. “It’s also easier to offensive rebound when you take the right shots. We were taking good shots. It’s easier to get an offensive rebound.”

McCasland credited UNT’s performance in part to Scott as well as fellow forwards Thomas Bell and Abou Ousmane.

Scott posted season highs in both points and rebounds when he tallied a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a win over LSU-Shreveport back on Dec. 4.

Scott is averaging 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for UNT, which is 8-3 on the season heading into one of its most anticipated games of the year on Thursday, when UNT will host UAB.

The Blazers were picked to win C-USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. UAB has looked the part while running out to a 12-3 start after winning its first two games in C-USA play.

The Blazers demolished UTSA 87-59 in their last outing.

UNT is offering fans a chance to purchase two tickets to its game against UAB for $20.22. The promotion is also good for Saturday’s home game against Middle Tennessee.

“We know UAB is a well-coached team that is solid,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said after the Mean Green’s win over Rice. “We’re looking forward to it. I’m sure they are as well. We will have to go get prepared.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unt#Conference Usa#C Usa#C Usa Freshman Of#Lsu Shreveport#Uab#Preseason#Utsa
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas QB indicates he will enter NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby appears to be looking at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Hornsby tweeted Thursday evening that his name will be in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday morning. Hornsby’s brief tweet has multiple reporters covering the Razorbacks questioning whether he’s serious about entering the portal. 247Sports...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Briefly TWU

Electrifying moments culminated in history for the Texas Woman’s basketball team in their 69-56 win over St. Mary’s University on Thursday night. The Pioneers electrified Kitty Magee Arena in a historical night for head coach Beth Jillson. The win marked Jillson’s 200th career win at TWU. “Tonight...
DENTON, TX
New Britain Herald

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy