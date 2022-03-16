Bachelor Nation Member Rachel Recchia Is a Pilot! Get to Know the Season 19 Bachelorette

If anyone can fly high, it would be The Bachelorette season 19 lead Rachel Recchia ! She's ready to start her own journey for love, and fans are curious about the latest Bachelor Nation lead.

After finishing in eighth place of Michelle Young ’s season 18 of The Bachelorette , former football player Clayton Echard became the frontrunner of The Bachelor ’s new season. He introduced viewers to his contestants in a December 2021 Instagram post.

“Meet the women,” Clayton captioned a video of the women competing for his heart. “It’s safe to say I was happily overwhelmed this journey and here’s a sneak peek of 31 incredible reasons why!”

Keep reading to learn more details about Rachel Recchia.

Rachel Recchia Is a Pilot

The Chicago native works as a pilot and flight instructor. According to her Instagram bio, which is under the username @pilot.rachel, she labels herself as a commercial pilot and a flight instructor. She included multiple videos and photos of herself at work on her account.

“When you have to land rwy 7 on your last flight at kuni,” Rachel captioned a photo of her standing in front of a small plane via Instagram from July 2021.

Rachel Recchia Seemingly Has a Close Friendship With a Fellow Pilot

Rachel has shared multiple photos that feature a man, Nathaniel Bulle , per his Instagram profile, who appears to be a coworker and friend. Most of their posts together are seemingly taken from working as pilots.

“Nate always posts the same picture as me,” Rachel captioned an Instagram post from September 2021, with the two of them sitting beside each other in a plane, wearing their aviation headsets.

Rachel and Nathaniel appeared to have visited Universal Studios in Florida together that month. “Go ahead, make my millennium,” she previously wrote via Instagram in September of that same year. In the photo, Rachel was leaning her hands on Nathaniel’s shoulder, as he smiled for the camera.

Rachel Has Traveled Around the World

Given that she has a passion for flying, Rachel has included several highlights on her Instagram profile, featuring her various visits to multiple countries, including Italy and Thailand. Based on her social media posts, this new Bachelor contestant seems to enjoy an adventurous lifestyle.

Rachel Was a Cheerleader in the Past

Although Rachel doesn’t look back on old times too much, she has kept several memories on her Instagram page from when she was a cheerleader. She cheered for Ohio University, according to Cosmopolitan .

She appeared to have liked being a daredevil when it came to stunts, as she even uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram “stunting” on a beach in Michigan in 2014.

Rachel and Clayton's Story

Rachel fell head-over-heels for the Bachelor star during their time together. However, after he broke things off with her and she watched the season back, Rachel had no more feelings for Clayton.

“I don’t believe you were in love with me at all," she told him during the season 26 finale. "I don’t even know what your version of love is now since we last talked about it. I know I loved you, that was really obvious.”

Now, she's getting a second change at love!