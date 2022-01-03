ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘The Magic Flute’

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its performance of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” on Jan. 5. The company noted that the role of Tamino will be sung by Eric Ferring,...

Florian Boesch’s Recital at Staatsoper Berlin Canceled

The Staatsoper Unter den Linden has announced a cancellation of the recital by bass-baritone Florian Boesch on Jan. 4, 2022. Boesch was supposed to present music by Franz Schubert, Gustav Mahler, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, and Henry Purcell. No reason for the cancellation has been given. Florian Boesch is a...
PERFORMING ARTS
Opera Neo Releases ‘The Magic Flute’ Film

Opera Neo has announced a movie version of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”. The virtual opera production was directed by David Radamès Toro with editing, music direction, and cinematography by Opera Neo Artistic Director Peter Kozma. The film was shot during the shutdown with all artists performing in...
MOVIES
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Changes For ‘Die Fledermaus’

(Credit: Wiener Staatsoper official website) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced that tenor Hiroshi Amako and soprano Johanna Wallroth will take over the roles of Alfred and Ida in Johann Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus,” respectively, for all performances in the run. The operetta opens on Dec. 31, 2021, and...
THEATER & DANCE
Person
Jane Glover
Person
Rolando Villazón
Teatro Real Changes Cast For Performance of ‘La Bohème’ as COVID-19 Outbreak Swelling

(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real has announced a completely new cast for the performance of Puccini’s “La bohème” on Jan. 3, 2022. Per the official statement, Francesco Demuro replaced Andeka Gorrotxategi as Rodolfo, Ailyn Pérez replaced Eleonora Buratto in the role of Mimì, Javier Franco replaced Andrzej Filonczyk as Marcello, and Gabriel Bermúdez replaced Manel Esteve in the role of Schaunard. Soloman Howard will portray Colline, and Raquel Lojendio will appear as Musetta. Luis Miguel Méndez conducts a production by Richard Jones.
THEATER & DANCE
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Changes for ‘The Queen of Spades’

The Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain has announced cast changes for its production of “The Queen of “Spades.”. The company revealed that due to scheduling issues for soprano Serena Sáenz, Mercedes Gancedo will now join the production as Prilepa. Additionally, tenor Martin Muehle has been forced to cancel his participation as Hermann due to health reasons. As a result, George Oniani joins the production, sharing the role with Yusif Eyvazov.
THEATER & DANCE
Carnegie Hall Postpones Philadelphia Orchestra’s Concert

The Philadelphia Orchestra has postponed its Jan. 11 performance at Carnegie Hall. The theater noted that due to COVID-related concerns with the orchestra and a large number of singers, the concert will be rescheduled for Feb. 21, 2022. Tickets for the original date will still be honored. The Philadelphia Orchestra...
PERFORMING ARTS
Metropolitan Opera Reveals Future Plans for Quinn Kelsey & Rosa Feola

(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan) The Metropolitan Opera has revealed future plans for stars Quinn Kelsey and Rosa Feola. In a recent interview with the New York Times speaking about the new “Rigoletto,” General Manager noted that Kelsey is “destined for great things” and will be singing in upcoming productions of “Un Ballo in Maschera,” “Aida” and “Macbeth.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Opera Saratoga Announces New Summer Festival Model

Opera Saratoga has announced the return to large-scale performances this summer with a new Festival model that embraces partnerships with multiple venues across the region. The partnership will include such venues as Proctors in Schenectady, The Egg in Albany, The Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, The Round Lake Auditorium in Round Lake Village, The Barn at French Mountain in Lake George Village, and The Mansion Inn in Rock City Falls.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Lexicon Classics Announces First Album ‘Lament’

Lexicon Classics has announced its very first album “LAMENT.”. The company noted that Sidney Outlaw and Warren Jones will be featured in the album which will be available physically and on all digital platforms beginning Jan. 28, 2022. The solo debut was a live recording, captured at the Brevard...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Q & A: Aleksandra Kurzak on Mozart, Verismo & the Singer as Musician

(Credit: Gregor Hohenberg) This past fall soprano Aleksandra Kurzak released a new album, “Mozart Concertante.” It was a departure from the work that she had recently done for Sony Classical, which was dedicated to the Romantic repertoire and which was in line with the repertoire she is currently performing all over the world.
MUSIC
Academy of Vocal Arts Announces ‘Eugene Onegin’ Production

The Academy of Vocal Arts has announced its upcoming production of Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin.”. The showcase, which will take place on Jan. 22-29, 2022 at the Academy of Vocal Art’s Helen Corning Warden Theater, will be directed by Richard Troxell. José Meléndez will perform at the piano while Dr. Julia Zavadsky will be on hand as the Russian coach.
THEATER & DANCE
Lina Gonzalez-Granados Appointed New Resident Conductor at Los Angeles Opera

(Credit: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Todd Rosembe) The Los Angeles Opera has appointed Lina Gonzalez-Granados as its new Resident Conductor. Lina Gonzalez-Granados was born and raised in Cali, Colombia and was trained in conducting with Charles Plez, and in choral conducting at the New England Conservatory with Erica Washburn. Gonzalez-Granados also earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in orchestral conducting from Boston University.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lyric Opera of Chicago Postpones ‘Proving Up’ Due COVID-19

Anthony Freud, Lyric Opera of Chicago’s general director, president & CEO, has announced that the company’s production of Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek’s chamber opera “Proving Up,” planned for January 22-30, 2022 at the Goodman’s Owen Theatre, has been postponed. Freud noted in a...
CHICAGO, IL
Teatro Real 2021-22 Review: La Bohème

Ermonela Jaho & Michael Fabiano Shine in Richard Jones’ Unnecessary Modern Take. (Credit: Javier del Real) There is no better title to end a year with than Puccini’s lively story of friendship, love and sickness. “La Bohème” is always an audience favorite and Teatro Real, which for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic had no social distancing measures and could sell all the seats in its theatre, sold out almost all of the 15 performances planned between the 12th of December and the 4th of January.
THEATER & DANCE
Anna Netrebko to Perform ‘Il Trovatore’ at Mariinsky Theatre

Anna Netrebko is set to return to the Mariinsky Theatre. The soprano will return on Jan. 5 for one performance of “Il Trovatore” alongside an all-star cast that includes Ekaterina Semenchuk, Yusif Eyvazov, and Alexei Markov. Valery Gergiev will conduct the evening. The performance comes after the soprano...
THEATER & DANCE
Boston Baroque Announces Spring Concerts

Boston Baroque will conclude its 2021-2022 season with two programs in March and April. The company will first present Vivaldi’s “Gloria” alongside Händel’s stunning Ode for St. Cecilia’s Day. The concert will feature soloists Elena Villalón and Rufus Müller. The concert will...
BOSTON, MA

