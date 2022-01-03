Packers' Aaron Rodgers expecting injured toe to be 100 percent by playoffs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting close to putting his toe injury in the rear-view mirror, and there’s growing confidence that the injury will be fully healed by the time the Packers kick off the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field later this month.

“I think so,” Rodgers said Sunday when asked if he could be healed this year. “Without any issues in Detroit, I feel like we’re getting really close. We haven’t done an X-ray in about a week, but there’s definitely significant healing, and we’re getting close to being 100 percent, which I expect to be, definitely with the bye week.”

The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will get a first-round bye in the postseason.

Rodgers and the other starters are expected to play in the season finale in Detroit on Sunday, but a full week off during Wild Card Weekend could get him over the hump and put the lingering injury behind him for good.

Rodgers, who threw two touchdown passes in a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, said he practiced on Friday without any inhibitions and was tempted to practice on Thursday, and he didn’t need a pre-game shot for the pain on Sunday.

“This was another good week for me,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is expecting to practice at least two days this week, likely on Thursday and Friday.

The only worry now is a setback, which is possible during Sunday’s finale in Detroit. But even with a few setbacks along the way already, Rodgers is close to being in a position where the toe injury is no longer an issue.

Rodgers was hardly affected by the issue, at least statistically. He suffered the injury during quarantine in early November. Over the last seven games, Rodgers has completed 70.2 percent of his passes, averaged 8.2 yards per attempt and thrown 18 touchdown passes and just one interception.