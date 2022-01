Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results and issued guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly earnings loss of 25 cents per share, which was down from earnings of 8 cents per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, which came in below the estimate of $2 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO